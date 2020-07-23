Orioles manufacture win to open state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, Mo. – With 11 teams entered in this year’s double-elimination Babe Ruth League 19U state tournament, even greater emphasis is placed on staying in the winner’s bracket to preserve pitching.

With that in mind, the Mineral Area Orioles dispatched lefty ace Cody Ziegelmeyer to the mound for their opener, and the reliable workhorse lasted as long as the rules would allow.

The Orioles scored twice in the bottom of the third inning, and Ziegelmeyer held the Southeast Tropics at bay from there for a 3-1 triumph at Hillhouse Park.

Drew Brakefield finished 2-for-2 with a triple, and Blane Worley was likewise 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly that opened the scoring in the first inning.

The Tropics put their leadoff batter aboard in each of the first five innings, but only converted once as an error turned into an unearned run in the top of the third.

Ziegelmeyer reached his allotted pitch limit against his final batter, and punctuated a complete game five-hitter by zipping a fastball past Drew Dirnberger for his seventh strikeout.