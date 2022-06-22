Orioles pick up victory between tournaments

FARMINGTON – The current schedule dictates that coaches of the Mineral Area 18u Orioles plan their pitching assignments with tournament availability as the chief priority.

Five hurlers were utilized amid restricted workloads on Tuesday as the Orioles sandwiched a home date between extensive action on consecutive weekends.

Potosi High School standouts Blake Coleman and Blayne Nixon provided efficient work throughout the bulk of a 9-3 triumph over the 17U Southeast Tropics at Wilson-Rozier Park.

The same duo paced the offensive attack, as Nixon finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and Coleman notched a game-high three RBI on two singles and a sacrifice fly.

The Orioles produced nine consecutive runs after briefly trailing 1-0, capped by a two-run, bases-loaded single by catcher Ryan Cooper in the home half of the fifth inning.

The planned Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader was scaled back to a single contest with temperatures reaching the upper 90s during the late afternoon.

Nixon relieved in the top of the fourth, and surrendered his lone run and hit over 3 2/3 innings when an outfielder slipped down on a double by Brenden Campbell in the seventh.

His outing concluded after a pop fly retired the next batter, but the final out of the game became adventurous as Lance Monroe issued four straight walks.

Gavin Butery moved in from the shortstop position with the bases loaded, and struck out clean-up man Trey Porter swinging on a slow delivery.

Dylan Cole hoped to battle through arm soreness as the Mineral Area starter, but was removed after facing three batters and issuing two four-pitch walks.

Opposing pitcher Madox Belcher lined an RBI single with one out, but Coleman buckled down to strike out the next two batters.

Coleman seized the win by going 2 2/3 innings and fanning five. He yielded no runs on two hits, and cruised through the fourth needing just seven pitches.

Nixon doubled and scored the tying run on a Coleman single in the home half of the first, and Mineral Area chased Belcher early in the second.

Carter Reed singled and scored on a wild pitch after Trey Wright and Chip Barth drew walks. Nixon and Coleman made it 4-1 with timely sacrifice flies.

Barth singled before three consecutive walks by reliever Brayden Hastings in the fourth. Two wild pitches and a Coleman single bumped the lead to 7-1.

The Orioles squandered singles by Monroe and Butery in the sixth, and Josh Wyatt was cut down at home on a ground ball after ripping a leadoff triple to right in the third inning.

Zane Huff contributed a key single and stolen base during the go-ahead rally in the second, and reached safely in all four plate appearances.

Wright added a defensive highlight for Mineral Area when sliding to his knees for a catch in right-center.

Porter singled and Nolan Loper walked three times for the Tropics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.