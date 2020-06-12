Orioles produce 12 runs in fourth to rout Raiders

BONNE TERRE – The Mineral Area Orioles delivered a hefty counter punch after seeing their early lead briefly slip away on Thursday afternoon.
A number of free bases contributed to a 12-run fourth inning as 16 men batted to stamp a 16-4 victory over the Bonne Terre Raiders in Senior Babe Ruth action.
Brey Turner and Ayden Morgan provided two singles each, and Spencer Brown scored three runs as the Orioles avenged a narrow loss from last month.
Starting right-hander Blane Worley pitched three innings and notched four strikeouts for the win. Reilly Resinger followed with two scoreless frames.
The Raiders secured three of their six hits – singles from Will Dugal, Devin Seastrand and Ethan Forney – while posting four runs in the bottom of the third.
The home plate umpire overturned a call on appeal that a wide throw pulled the first baseman away from the bag, and both Seastrand and Forney crossed the plate for a 4-3 edge.
But the Orioles immediately responded as two walks and two errors enabled the first four hitters to reach safely in the fourth against reliever Grant Mullins, who had escaped an inherited bases-loaded situation in the third to keep the margin at 3-0.
Ryan Dempsey scored the go-ahead run at 5-4 on a passed ball. Cody Ziegelmeyer bunted for a hit, and Morgan collected his second single after Turner lifted a sacrifice fly that was dropped for an error.
Brown drew a bases-loaded walk from Dugal to make it 12-4. Dempsey was thrown out at first from right field, but Resinger added a two-run single and Worley doubled him around to resume the prolonged rally.
Max McKinney drilled a long RBI single to left in the Orioles’ fifth, and Tyler Thebeau saved two runs with a leaping, game-ending catch in left field.
Each starter worked around two runners in the opening frame, but Raiders pitcher Karter Kekec was assessed two unearned runs when a two-out fly ball was dropped in the second inning.
Kekec picked off Resinger moments later between second and third, but the Orioles added tallied another in the third as Ziegelmeyer came home on a passed ball following a Turner single.
Morgan made two excellent plays at shortstop to prevent early damage. He charged a slow ground ball to his right to end the first inning after Worley issued consecutive one-out walks.
Morgan drifted into shallow left to bring down a dangerous fly ball after Isaac Easter has singled down the right-field line in the second.
Kekec lasted 2 2/3 innings on the mound, and turned a smooth double play after switching to shortstop by fielding a roller up the middle in the fifth.
Dugal was a perfect 2-for-2 plus a walk and two stolen bases for the Raiders. Nevin Rodenburg singled as a pinch-hitter in the fourth, and Wil Claywell added an RBI ground out.
