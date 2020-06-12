Orioles produce 12 runs in fourth to rout Raiders

Ryan Dempsey scored the go-ahead run at 5-4 on a passed ball. Cody Ziegelmeyer bunted for a hit, and Morgan collected his second single after Turner lifted a sacrifice fly that was dropped for an error.

Brown drew a bases-loaded walk from Dugal to make it 12-4. Dempsey was thrown out at first from right field, but Resinger added a two-run single and Worley doubled him around to resume the prolonged rally.

Max McKinney drilled a long RBI single to left in the Orioles’ fifth, and Tyler Thebeau saved two runs with a leaping, game-ending catch in left field.

Each starter worked around two runners in the opening frame, but Raiders pitcher Karter Kekec was assessed two unearned runs when a two-out fly ball was dropped in the second inning.

Kekec picked off Resinger moments later between second and third, but the Orioles added tallied another in the third as Ziegelmeyer came home on a passed ball following a Turner single.

Morgan made two excellent plays at shortstop to prevent early damage. He charged a slow ground ball to his right to end the first inning after Worley issued consecutive one-out walks.