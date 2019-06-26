FARMINGTON – A questionable call thwarted a comeback bid by the Mineral Area Orioles and ended the first game of their Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader against the Southeast Tropics on Tuesday.
Rather than allow the disappointment of a 7-6 home loss to carry into game two, the Orioles responded by erupting for seven runs in the first inning.
Leadoff man Riley Resinger went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Clark Penuel pitched all five innings of the abbreviated nightcap with seven strikeouts for a 10-3 triumph.
Mineral Area sent 12 batters to the plate in the opening frame, and consecutive singles by Resinger, Ayden Morgan and Coltin Wilkerson began the game.
Three hit batsmen in a row bolstered the rally, and two runners scored on a fielder’s choice when the initial throw to second base was dropped and next throw skipped to the backstop.
No. 10 batter Gage Johnson delivered an RBI single to increase a 5-0 lead, and Resinger followed with his second hit of the inning to drive in another.
Penuel yielded back-to-back RBI doubles to Chaney Trout and Drew Gluick with two outs in the home half of the first, but allowed just one more run while scattering eight hits in the win.
Orioles shortstop Blane Worley started a key double play behind Penuel in the second, and concluded the contest with an excellent stop and throw up the middle with the bases loaded.
Tanner Ledbetter finished 3-for-3, including an RBI single that scored Tye Miller in the third, and Barnett led off the bottom of the fourth with his second double.
But a disputed call went against the Tropics as Barnett tried to steal third base with his club trailing 7-3. Drew Breakfield caught a throw from Connor Sullivan on the foul side of the bag, and offered a sweeping tag as Barnett was called out.
Mineral Area went hitless against reliever Gavin Bond over 3 1/3 innings, but collected three insurance tallies off E.J. Myers in the fifth.
Breakfield hammered a two-run triple that rolled to the right-field fence after Penuel and Connor Sullivan singled, and came home when Resinger guided a two-out single to right-center.
The Orioles stranded 10 runners in game one, but threatened to overcome that struggle after bringing three runs across the dish in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cody Ziegelmeyer capped his 3-for-4 effort with a leadoff single, and Gluick issued subsequent walks to Wilkerson and Brey Turner that loaded the bases.
Three productive ground balls, including an infield hit by Dillon Wolberd, brought Mineral Area within one. Morgan stood at first base following an RBI fielder’s choice.
Trout used an unorthodox sidewinding delivery to retire his first batter, and picked up the crisp save when he picked off Morgan for the final out. Orioles manager Greg Turner argued that the tag was late to no avail.
Barnett gave up two unearned runs while getting five outs for the relief win. Miller was pulled with three runners aboard in the fourth, and Barnett shined by inducing a timely strikeout and ground ball.
The Tropics tagged Wolberd for three runs on four hits in the first inning. Miller singled and stole third base after escaping a rundown situation via a missed tag.
Bond followed with an RBI double, and Trout drove in Ledbetter with a single to center. Southeast soon led 5-1 after capitalizing on two miscues in the fourth.
The Orioles had runners at second and third with no outs in their half of the first inning following hits by Resinger and Ziegelmeyer, but wasted the chance as Miller fanned the next three batters.
Spencer Brown began his 2-for-3 game with an RBI single after catcher Max McKinney chopped a two-out double directly over third base in the second.
McKinney reached safely in all three plate appearances, and helped out pitchers Wolberd and Turner by catching three Tropics stealing.
Southeast turned two double plays defensively, and built a 7-1 advantage in fifth. Bond lashed an RBI single against Turner, and Ledbetter sprinted home on a passed ball.
The Orioles countered with two in the home half. Worley ripped a tailing drive that glanced off the right fielder, and kept racing all the way to third base as Ziegelmeyer and Wilkerson scored.
Brown and Wilkerson each finished 2-for-3 overall. Wolberd added two singles as well, and struck out two over four innings in the loss despite retiring seven in a row at one juncture.
The Orioles, who split a make-up twin bill with the Perryville Senior Legion on Monday, will host the Charleston 18-and-under squad on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.