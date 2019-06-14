FARMINGTON – Cody Ziegelmeyer was often overpowering with 14 strikeouts while pitching into the seventh inning for the Mineral Area Orioles on Friday.
Battery mate Brey Turner drove in three runs on a couple of clutch two-out hits, and reached base four straight times in a 7-4 victory over Kennett to open a Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader.
Blane Worley and Dillon Wolberg provided RBI singles, and the Orioles survived after the visitors loaded the bases for a third occasion in the seventh inning.
Ziegelmeyer worked around two such situations in the second and third frames, and scattered four hits while walking five over 6 1/3 innings for the wins.
Seth Tice and Carter Maddox capped respective 2-for-4 efforts with singles in the seventh, but Wolberg recorded two unassisted putouts at third base to help Ryan Dempsey close the game.
Kennett produced three unearned runs off Ziegelmeyer in the fifth, and moved ahead 3-2 on Marshall Brown’s sacrifice fly that followed three errors along the Mineral Area infield.
Ziegelmeyer responded by striking out the next four batters in a row, and was handed another lead in the home half of the fifth.
Worley lined a tying single down the left-field line to bring in Travis Resinger, who came aboard when his shallow fly ball toward left-center was dropped.
Courtesy runner Preston Barnhouse crossed the plate when a chopper by Max McKinney was bobbled near third base, and Wolberg made it 5-3 with an RBI single to right-center.
Brown was pulled with one out in the fifth after fanning four and allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits. The Orioles added two insurance runs against Bodey Ellis in the seventh.
Turner ripped a two-run single to left-center after the 10th batter in the lineup, Drew Brakefield, legged out a double when the center fielder could not locate the flight of the baseball.
Breakfield picked up an RBI on a ground out in the second after Spencer Brown singled Wolberg to third. Turner opened the scoring with a single in the first.
Indians shortstop Tanner Pierce made a dazzling scoop up the middle before spinning to throw out the batter as the Orioles stranded three in the productive fifth.
Kennett 3, Mineral Area 1
Andrew Spence grounded a tiebreaking RBI single through the left side in the fourth inning, and Kennett secured a doubleheader split by topping the Orioles 3-1 in an abbreviated game two.
J.T. Williams pitched four innings with just two hits surrendered, and Tanner Pierce used two strikeouts to get around an inherited runner in the fifth for the save.
The teams agree to play only five innings in the evening contest due to the lengthy drive for Kennett from the Missouri Bootheel.
The Orioles nearly tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Max McKinney was called out despite appearing to slide under the tag while attempting to score on an errant pitch.
Kennett then added a run in the fifth when Mineral Area failed to turn a double play while forgoing a better chance to throw the lead runner out at home.
Cody Ziegelmeyer singled in the opening frame, and Preston Barnhouse did likewise before netting the Orioles’ lone run on a dropped fly ball in left field.
McKinney took a no-decision after retiring nine of his 10 batters faced with two strikeouts, yielding only a leadoff single to Pierce.
Each team tallied once in the third inning. Brooks Nigut provided a sacrifice fly and single for Kennett, which turned a double play in the second.
Blane Worley relieved in the fourth, and suffered the loss after Seth Tice walked and advanced on two wild pitches ahead of the Spence single.
Several members of the Kennett summer squad played on the high school team that handed Class 2 state champion Ellington its lone loss.
