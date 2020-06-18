Orioles shine in opener, Pirates secure nightcap

Second baseman Cory Emily momentarily kept the margin at 2-0 with a sparkling catch while crashing hard to the dirt about 15 feet behind the bag. Ziegelmeyer followed with a two-out RBI hit.

Dowd retired seven of his next eight batters faced, but the Pirates stranded nine on base. An especially inviting opportunity slipped away in the fourth.

A third-strike passed ball and two walks loaded the bases with one out, but Ziegelmeyer responded with a called strikeout before Morgan handled a ground ball for an unassisted force out at third.

A throwing error and ensuing walk set the stage for a four-run surge in the Orioles’ fifth. Connor Sullivan greeted reliever Luke Gaia with a single through the left side.

Worley bumped the lead to 6-0 on a two-run double to the left-field track, and catcher Brey Turner drove him home with a single to center.

Max McKinney singled between a pair of walks in the home half of the sixth, and consecutive RBI hits from Brakefield and Reilly Resinger closed out the victory by run rule.