Orioles shine in opener, Pirates secure nightcap

FARMINGTON – The opening game of a Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader on Wednesday featured an attractive clash of two future collegiate pitchers.
Left-hander Cody Ziegelmeyer worked out of multiple jams to bolster his strong season with a six-inning shutout, and received ample support from his fellow Mineral Area Orioles.
Blane Worley smashed two long doubles, and Drew Brakefield matched him at 2-for-3 with two RBI during a 10-0 victory over the Potosi Pirates at Wilson-Rozier Park.
The Orioles padded an early 3-0 advantage with seven runs over the final two frames, and totaled 11 hits while getting production throughout their lineup.
Ziegelmeyer, who is headed for Shawnee in southern Illinois, compiled six strikeouts in a three-hitter, although six walks added some difficulty to his outing.
He induced a key double play turned by middle infielders Spencer Brown and Worley after two men reached safely in the top of the first inning.
The Orioles then opened the scoring as Ayden Morgan legged out a bobbled infield hit toward the shortstop hole for an RBI.
They added two more runs against Pirates starter and Mineral Area College signee Dakota Dowd in the second inning, as Brown and Brakefield connected for back-to-back doubles.
Second baseman Cory Emily momentarily kept the margin at 2-0 with a sparkling catch while crashing hard to the dirt about 15 feet behind the bag. Ziegelmeyer followed with a two-out RBI hit.
Dowd retired seven of his next eight batters faced, but the Pirates stranded nine on base. An especially inviting opportunity slipped away in the fourth.
A third-strike passed ball and two walks loaded the bases with one out, but Ziegelmeyer responded with a called strikeout before Morgan handled a ground ball for an unassisted force out at third.
A throwing error and ensuing walk set the stage for a four-run surge in the Orioles’ fifth. Connor Sullivan greeted reliever Luke Gaia with a single through the left side.
Worley bumped the lead to 6-0 on a two-run double to the left-field track, and catcher Brey Turner drove him home with a single to center.
Max McKinney singled between a pair of walks in the home half of the sixth, and consecutive RBI hits from Brakefield and Reilly Resinger closed out the victory by run rule.
Zach Francis finished 1-for-1 while reaching base three straight times as the Pirates sustained their initial loss of the summer. Landon Bone and Gaia had their other two hits.
Potosi successfully regrouped for the nightcap, and pounced with four runs in the opening frame while riding a complete game by Francis to a 9-4 triumph.
Ethan Matthews scored three times overall, and equaled a 2-for-3 effort by Francis as the 1-2 punch atop the Pirates’ order.
Tyler Phillips and Gaia were each 2-for-4, and ripped back-to-back RBI singles as three unearned runs in the fifth countered a comeback push by the Orioles.
Bone brought in two with a long double to right against opposing hurler Ryan Dempsey, and crossed the plate on a double steal with Ryker Walton later in the first inning.
The bottom four spots in the Potosi order ended a combined 0-for-12, but a productive RBI ground out by Troy Gildehaus capped the early outburst.
RBI singles by Walton and Gaia stretched the lead to 6-0 after Matthews reached on an infield hit in the third. The Orioles would slash that differential in half over the next few minutes.
Coltin Wilkerson scalded a leadoff single and Dempsey walked to begin the home half of the third. An errant pickoff attempt preceded an RBI double by Ziegelmeyer, and Morgan added a sacrifice fly.
Wilkerson picked up a sacrifice fly with the bases full in the fourth, but it resulted in an excellent diving catch as Bone charged in from center field to prevent more substantial damage.
Francis soon found command of his breaking pitches, and began to dominate from there. He struck out the next five batters and fanned 11 overall during a three-hitter.
Francis walked Resinger in the seventh to snap a string of nine straight retired, but used a pickoff move to catch him in a game-ending rundown between first and second.
The Pirates (5-1) loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but a running catch by Ziegelmeyer robbed Bone of extra bases deep in right-center.
Dillon Wolberd provided a single and Tyler Thebeau threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts for the Orioles (14-8-2).
