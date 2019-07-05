CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Mineral Area Orioles capitalized on two errors in the top of the seventh inning, and advanced to the second round of the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament on Friday.
Catcher Max McKinney singled home Blane Worley, and three pitchers provided scoreless relief as the Orioles prevailed 6-5 against the Charleston 18u Squirrels at Hillhouse Park.
Ayden Morgan finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and leadoff man Riley Resinger was a perfect 3-for-3 as Mineral Area advanced to face the Southeast Tropics on Saturday.
Worley opened the scoring with a key two-run triple after Resinger and Brey Turner drew walks against Charleston starter Charlie Parker in the first inning.
McKinney followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0, and was 2-for-4 overall while also throwing out a runner to earn Player of the Game selection.
Parker paced Charleston by going 4-for-4, and bounced back from his rough start to throw a complete game with five strikeouts in defeat.
He was backed by five runs against Orioles pitcher Ryan Dempsey, who departed in the third inning after the home team jumped ahead 5-4.
Dempsey did bolster the lineup, 2-for-2 from the No. 10 spot in the order, as Morgan doubled and stole third ahead of ahead of his RBI single in the second.
Cody Ziegelmeyer was 2-for-3 and delivered an RBI single in the fourth that tied the game at 5-5. The lefty recorded the win on the mound by retiring all four batters faced.
The Orioles stranded 12 runners in the contest, including the bases loaded twice. Resinger was picked off by Parker moments after Ziegelmeyer drove in Morgan.
Worley reached safely on a miscue in the seventh, then moved to a second on a wild throw by Parker before McKinney came through.
Ziegelmeyer worked around two inherited runners in the bottom of the sixth before cruising through the conclusion. Turner and Resinger each threw 1 2/3 innings to hold the opposition.
The tournament field consists exclusively of seven teams from the SEMO League, including three squads representing host program Charleston in separate age groups.
Garrett Henson added two hits for the 18u Squirrels.
