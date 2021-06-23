Orioles stumble in early innings against Perfectos

FARMINGTON – The Mineral Area Orioles 19-and-under baseball team could not overcome two rough outings from its starting pitchers on Tuesday.
The Senior Babe Ruth league rival Perfectos, based out of Wayne County, swept a doubleheader at Wilson-Rozier Park after prevailing 8-4 and 11-5.
Joey Holmes and winning pitcher Jaden Thacker each finished 2-for-4 in the opener as the Perfectos grabbed an early 7-0 lead and held on.
Tyler Thebeau went 2-for-3 while Ayden Morgan and Jacob Jarvis also singled twice for the Orioles, who stranded 11 runners on base.
Thacker worked around five defensive errors to allow four runs, one earned, on six hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out one.
The Perfectos turned a key double play in the seventh, and Levi Poulette fanned his only batter faced for the save after reliever Cainan Heck issued back-to-back walks.
Keagan Lawlor issued seven walks and hit one batter over 1 1/3 innings in defeat. The Perfectos scored six times in the second, highlighted by a three-run double from Kade Lindgren.
Lawlor delivered a bouncing strikeout pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning, but a high throw enabled Poulette to reach safely.
The play ended with a rundown between third and home, and catcher Max McKinney atoned for the earlier miscue with a nice spinning throw after fielding a sacrifice bunt.
Shelby Lee gave the Orioles a chance to chip away with 5 2/3 innings of strong relief, yielding only an unearned run in the seventh while striking out three.
Mineral Area was unrewarded despite hitting several line drives in the first inning, but tallied twice in the second as Thebeau crossed on a throwing error and Morgan ripped a two-out RBI single.
Lee and McKinney added RBI hits to make it 7-4 in the fifth. Connor Sullivan took over at catcher and caught two runners stealing for the Orioles.
Morgan used a backhand stop in the hole and quick pivot from second baseman Clayton Komar to turn a double play during the top of the fifth.
Lindgren shined offensively in game two for the Perfectos, achieving half of their eight hits in a 4-for-4 performance with three RBI.
The visitors erupted for nine runs in the first inning against Sullivan, who was hindered by two fly balls that were lost in the lights while the defense reacted late to a couple of infield hits.
Chris Collins, Jed Montgomery, Heck and Poulette produced early RBI hits before Lindgren capped the rally that saw 13 batters step to the dish.
Lindgren notched his third hit along the infield with hustle for a 10-4 advantage in the third, and tacked on an RBI double in the fifth for the Perfectos.
The Orioles countered for four runs against Jordan Eaton in the home half of the first. Jacob Jarvis ripped a double ahead of an error, and Devin Seastrand lined a two-RBI triple to right field.
Mineral Area could only muster one more run in the five-inning contest as Thebeau walked and came home on a two wild pitches by reliever Trae Davis.
Thebeau provided four solid innings of sidewinding relief, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Kamden Walter, Morgan, Sullivan and Lawlor collected singles for the Orioles. Seastrand reached for a second time on a dropped fly ball, but the Perfectos turned an ensuing double play.