Orioles stumble in early innings against Perfectos

The play ended with a rundown between third and home, and catcher Max McKinney atoned for the earlier miscue with a nice spinning throw after fielding a sacrifice bunt.

Shelby Lee gave the Orioles a chance to chip away with 5 2/3 innings of strong relief, yielding only an unearned run in the seventh while striking out three.

Mineral Area was unrewarded despite hitting several line drives in the first inning, but tallied twice in the second as Thebeau crossed on a throwing error and Morgan ripped a two-out RBI single.

Lee and McKinney added RBI hits to make it 7-4 in the fifth. Connor Sullivan took over at catcher and caught two runners stealing for the Orioles.

Morgan used a backhand stop in the hole and quick pivot from second baseman Clayton Komar to turn a double play during the top of the fifth.

Lindgren shined offensively in game two for the Perfectos, achieving half of their eight hits in a 4-for-4 performance with three RBI.