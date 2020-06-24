Orioles suffer walk-off loss, strand 16 on base

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Mineral Area 19u Orioles made solid contact at the plate, and received another extended pitching effort from lefty Cody Ziegelmeyer.
But six defensive errors on the turf at Capaha Park and 16 stranded runners on base contributed to another narrow defeat Tuesday evening.
Winning relief pitcher Zach Haggerty lined a decisive RBI single over third base with two outs in the 10th inning, and the Cape Titans prevailed 8-7 in walk-off fashion.
Carter Crosnoe and Gunner Crosnoe each finished 2-for-4, and Paul Kitchen matched Haggerty with two RBI apiece for the Titans, who trailed 4-2 and 6-4 before rallying.
Blane Worley went 3-for-5 and Ayden Morgan ended 3-for-6 to pace the Orioles, who failed to score on three separate occasions after loading the bases despite holding a 15-11 advantage in hits.
Ziegelmeyer worked the first nine innings of a no-decision, striking out 12 while allowing 10 hits. Three of the seven runs scored against him were unearned.
Ryan Dempsey retired two batters after issuing a lead-off walk to Gunner Crosnoe in the 10th, but head coach Greg Turner summoned Ziegelmeyer back to the mound to face Haggerty for the final showdown.
Cape tallied three runs in the bottom of the eighth, as Gunner Crosnoe lined an RBI single ahead of a tying sacrifice fly from Kitchen.
Ziegelmeyer fielded an ensuing bunt and alertly forced the lead runner back to third base, but could not record an out as no teammate covered the bag. Haggerty surprised the Orioles with another bunt for go-ahead single at 7-6, notching his first of two RBI in the game.
Worley opened the ninth with a ringing double to left-center, and pitcher Kevin Robinson walked Brey Turner before hitting Max McKinney on the forearm pad with no outs.
Haggerty inherited three runners and promptly walked Ziegelmeyer to tie the game, but managed to escape further damage while retiring his next six batters consecutively.
Dempsey lined sharply to the left fielder as a pinch-hitter, and the contest remained at 7-7 after Coltin Wilkerson popped out and Reilly Resinger lined out to second.
The Titans nearly capitalized on a two-out error and single in the bottom of the ninth, but Orioles third baseman Jackson Collier made a pinpoint return throw as Morgan tagged Carter Crosnoe stretching for second.
Cape grabbed a 2-0 lead after the Orioles committed three defensive errors in the home half of the first inning around a hit-and-run single by Robinson, who was 2-for-5 overall.
Collier and Morgan earlier began the game with back-to-back singles, but shortstop Gunner Crosnoe got a force play with a diving stop up the middle, then jumped to catch a line drive and diminish the threat.
The Orioles responded to pull even at 2-2 when Drew Brakefield coaxed a two-out walk and Resigner singled ahead of a two-run double by Collier.
McKinney then put the visitors ahead 4-2 with his own two-RBI double after Turner led off the third with a double and Worley grounded the next pitch up the middle for a single.
Ziegelmeyer was helped out by long running catches by corner outfielders Connor Sullivan and Spencer Brown, and McKinney caught a man stealing to temporarily preserve the lead.
The Titans drew closer when Gunner Crosnoe tripled and scored in the fourth. Zach Moore made it 4-4 on an RBI single in the fifth after Brakefield dropped a second accurate throw to first base. Ziegelmeyer timed his pick-off move correctly as the runner broke toward second.
Cape starter Caeden Knepp allowed singles to Ziegelmeyer and Resinger, and another runner reached in the Mineral Area sixth when an appeal to the home plate umpire determined that the shortstop never had control of the ball on a force play before exchanging to his throwing hand.
Although the Titans’ coaches argued to no avail, Robinson relieved with the bases loaded and induced a ground ball from Collier to first baseman Moore that became an inning-ending double play.
The Orioles grabbed their final lead in the seventh when Sullivan hammered a two-run single down the left-field line that one-hopped the fence after Morgan and Worley singled around a Turner walk.
A wild pitch put runners at second and third, but no further damage was done as Robinson netted a key strikeout as the margin remained 6-4.
