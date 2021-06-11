Orioles sweep at home to begin busy stretch

Bradean Osburn was plunked by Wakefield to load the bases, and Daum crossed the dish on a ground ball in the shortstop hole that got past Morgan.

Lee backed up the play and fired home in plenty of time for catcher Max McKinney to tag out trailing runner Johnson as the potential go-ahead run.

Cape Girardeau grabbed a 4-0 lead after receiving five consecutive walks to open the contest. Sullivan faced the first four batters and missed the strike zone on 11 straight offerings.

Daum lifted a sacrifice fly, and Osburn singled over the third-base chalk against Mattingly after a ground ball was bobbled by Wakefield with two outs.

The Orioles answered with three tallies in the home half of the first inning. Wakefield doubled to left field, and Morgan doubled past an outstretched glove in right-center field.

Keagan Lawlor and Sullivan singled with two outs against Post 63 left-hander Caeden Knepp to bring Mineral Area within 4-3.

Mattingly limited the damage after issuing a bases-loaded walk to Huey in the third, and picked off a runner ahead of two singles in the fourth.