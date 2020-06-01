Orioles sweep Perfectos after sustained comeback

DESLOGE – The Mineral Area 19u Orioles continued the trend from their first four games by struggling to bunch several hits within a promising threat.
But a superb recovery from a rocky first inning by right-hander Blane Worley was enough for his squad to complete a gradual comeback on Sunday.
Max McKinney flopped safely into home plate on a game-ending wild pitch in the eighth inning, and the Orioles edged the Southeast Missouri Perfectos 6-5 to open a doubleheader.
The Orioles immediately trailed 4-0 and could not post multiple runs during a single rally despite putting their leadoff batter aboard in every frame.
Cody Ziegelmeyer stuck out his only batter faced to pick up the relief win after working six innings one day earlier, and went 3-for-3 offensively with three productive bunts.
The winning push was fueled when Brey Turner and McKinney were each plunked by errant curve balls from reliever Warren Willard. Drew Breakfield later walked to load the bases.
Ziegelmeyer was batting with two outs as a delivery from Trae Davis bounced off the dish and caromed high to the backstop, enabling McKinney to head down the line.
Worley worked 7 2/3 innings and became more effective over the latter half of his outing. He retired an 11th consecutive batter after winning an eight-pitch battle for his fifth of six total strikeouts.
Although he was on the precipice of a complete game more than once, the top of the eighth inning was extended after second baseman Spencer Brown made a nifty stop but rushed a throwing error.
Ziegelmeyer inherited runners at first and second and fanned Davis to keep the contest tied at 5-5. His bunt single had drawn a bad throw that brought home Reilly Resinger in the bottom of the seventh.
The Orioles had three ensuing chances to deliver the winning run after Ziegelmeyer stood at third base with one out. Willard escaped further damage on that occasion while working around a subsequent error, as catcher Ethan Koenig also blocked two tricky pitches in the dirt.
Heath Ayers yielded three runs on six hits over 3 1/3 innings in the start on the mound, and powered his team by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
Wyatt Lincoln and Tanner Dixon added two hits apiece, and found the shallow outfield with consecutive singles after Kaleb Richards drove in Jed Montgomery with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge.
Worley induced a double-play ground ball to shortstop Ayden Morgan after issuing a leadoff walk in the second inning, and the Orioles steadily chipped away at their deficit.
After doubles from Turner and McKinney trimmed the margin to 4-2 in the second, Dixon answered with an RBI double for the Perfectos in the third.
Tyler Thebeau walked and scored on a McKinney ground out in the fourth. Ziegelmeyer squeezed in the lone run of the fifth after Resinger, Worley and Dillon Wolberd singled.
The Perfectos turned two stellar double plays in game one. Koenig made a diving catch behind the plate before throwing out an advancing Ziegelmeyer at third base in the third inning. Richards made a diving catch up the middle to rob Brown of a second hit, and doubled off Connor Sullivan in the sixth.
Worley singled in both plate appearances of game two, and the Orioles also got two hits from Morgan, Ziegelmeyer, Breakfield and Turner to highlight a 14-4 rout.
Wolberd cruised through four innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. He navigated two errors unscathed in the third.
Ziegelmeyer doubled and scored on a Wolberd sacrifice fly, and RBI by Resinger and Worley helped to make it 5-0 after McKinney opened the second inning with another double that landed near the base of the left-field fence.
The Orioles received four walks, and two more batters were hit by pitches during a five-run rally that created a 10-0 separation in the third.
Five hits produced three more tallies in the fourth. Morgan and Turner set the table before Breakfield, Coltin Wilkerson and Resinger lined consecutive RBI singles with two outs for a 13-1 advantage.
An RBI single by Cainin Heck ended the shutout bid for Wolberd in the top of the fourth, and Dalton Gatewood briefly extended the game with a three-run double against Turner in the fifth.
Turner retaliated with a game-ending single down the right-field line in the home half off Montgomery, the fifth hurler utilized by the Perfectos.
While summer baseball in many states either remains delayed or has been completely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Babe Ruth League in Missouri decided to proceed as planned.
The Mineral Area club began its season last weekend, and commences another upcoming tournament on Thursday.
