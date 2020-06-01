Orioles sweep Perfectos after sustained comeback

Worley induced a double-play ground ball to shortstop Ayden Morgan after issuing a leadoff walk in the second inning, and the Orioles steadily chipped away at their deficit.

After doubles from Turner and McKinney trimmed the margin to 4-2 in the second, Dixon answered with an RBI double for the Perfectos in the third.

Tyler Thebeau walked and scored on a McKinney ground out in the fourth. Ziegelmeyer squeezed in the lone run of the fifth after Resinger, Worley and Dillon Wolberd singled.

The Perfectos turned two stellar double plays in game one. Koenig made a diving catch behind the plate before throwing out an advancing Ziegelmeyer at third base in the third inning. Richards made a diving catch up the middle to rob Brown of a second hit, and doubled off Connor Sullivan in the sixth.

Worley singled in both plate appearances of game two, and the Orioles also got two hits from Morgan, Ziegelmeyer, Breakfield and Turner to highlight a 14-4 rout.

Wolberd cruised through four innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. He navigated two errors unscathed in the third.