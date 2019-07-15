PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Excellent starts from Cody Ziegelmeyer and Blane Worley helped the Mineral Area 18u Orioles add two more victories on Sunday.
The Orioles collected 12 hits and received 14 walks from Perryville Post 133 pitchers during game one of a doubleheader to prevail 13-5.
Drew Breakfield and Connor Sullivan contributed RBI singles, and Mineral Area drew three free passes with the bases loaded while erupting for seven runs in the sixth inning.
Ziegelmeyer allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in a complete game performance. The lefty tallied eight strikeouts, and finished strong after Perryville had pulled to within 6-5.
Worley highlighted a three-run third frame with an RBI double for a 4-2 lead, and went 2-for-2 with three walks to reach base five consecutive times.
Coltin Wilkerson matched Sullivan by going 2-for-3, and Breakfield equaled Sullivan with two RBI for the Orioles, who will round out their season at a wood bat tournament in two weeks.
Ayden Morgan added a single with two RBI, while Max McKinney, Dillon Wolberd and Ziegelmeyer each provided one hit to the offense.
Carter Dix ended 2-for-3, and Garrett Dobbelare compiled a game-high four RBI behind a double and sacrifice fly to pace Perryville.
Worley worked into the seventh inning, and surrendered two earned runs on nine hits as the Orioles rolled 9-4 in game two. He notched three strikeouts and walked none.
Riley Resinger was 2-for-3 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot, and Wolberd drove in two runs on a double and single.
The contest remained scoreless until the third inning when a Resinger single and RBI double by Sullivan spotted Mineral Area a 2-0 advantage.
Worley opened the top of the fourth with a double, and Wolberd made it 4-0 with an RBI double. Tyler Thebeau singled to spark another two-run rally in the fifth for a 6-1 margin.
The Orioles added three in the seventh, getting a leadoff double from McKinney ahead of Wolberd’s RBI single. Wilkerson and Morgan also singled in the win.
Brey Turner relieved Worley to obtain the last three outs in the bottom of the seventh. He also brought in a run by drawing a bases-loaded walk.
Kade Lindgren, John Wibbenmeyer and Wyatt Lincoln had two hits each for Perryville.
