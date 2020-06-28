Outlaws run-ruled twice by Squirrels

CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Missouri Outlaws became the latest baseball team to struggle against unbeaten Senior Babe Ruth power Charleston on Saturday afternoon.
The Fighting Squirrels scored four times in four separate innings during a doubleheader sweep, taking both contests by run-rule outcomes of 12-2.
Leadoff man Justin Moses finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and winning hurler Ben Bledsoe belted a three-RBI triple to help seal game one in the bottom of the fifth.
Charleston pounced for a 4-0 lead in the opening frame. The first three batters reached safely against Ryker Walton, who yielded two-out RBI hits to Chase Crosnoe and Ajay Sager.
Hunter Hiett added a two-run triple between RBI singles by Brayden Eftink and Marshall Brown in the second inning as the margin swelled to 8-0.
Walton responded to post a pair of zeroes, and allowed nine hits over four inning while notching seven strikeouts. Taylon Jones surrendered five hits in the four-run fifth.
The Outlaws operated with nine available players, and totaled four hits in the opener as Bledsoe lasted 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Potosi standout Landon Bone ripped a bases-loaded, two-run single during the third for his team’s lone scoring output. Kael Krause and Clayton Redmond were each 1-for-2 with a walk.
Jones singled and was denied a second hit on a diving catch by Payton Howard in center field. Krause caught a runner stealing from behind the plate.
Michael White produced two hits and reached three straight times in game two, and fanned five while pitching five solid innings in the win for the Squirrels.
He was immediately supported by a two-run homer from Brayden Eftink against Outlaws starter Cade Scherffius, who later escaped a bases-loaded situation in the second.
Jones crossed the plate on a wild pitch, and Walton singled home Krause to make the score 3-2 in the top of the second, but Charleston countered with nine unanswered tallies.
Carter Heuring was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Hiett got aboard for the fifth consecutive time by coaxing a nine-pitch walk from Bone in relief to force in the final run.
Chase Crosnoe singled twice for the Squirrels, who stranded 13 runners through the first five innings, but were also awarded 10 walks and three hit batsmen.
Walton was 2-for-3, and Redmond singled in defeat. The Outlaws (5-7) could not capitalize after their first two batters reached on errors in the third inning.
Gordon Todd threw a scoreless top of the sixth after following White to the mound. He also fanned his only man faced in game one.
Charleston (19-0) was scheduled to host the Mineral Area Orioles for two league games on Sunday.
