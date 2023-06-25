FARMINGTON – Lucy Pace is aiming for a strong senior tennis season at North County, and stayed sharp with an individual title during the 2023 Precision Eye Care tournament at Engler Park.

The two-time Class 1 state qualifier finished atop the girls singles bracket on June 17 with a victory over Kaitlyn Booker of Poplar Bluff in the final.

Pace, a former state doubles runner-up, will attempt to help the Lady Raiders earn a fourth straight district title this fall. North County head coach Courtney Stufflebean was also a winner at the PEC.

Stufflebean paired with Nicole Willie of Farmington to earn the women’s doubles championship against Booker and partner Natalie Haug of Festus.

Owen Blattel of Cape Girardeau bested Potosi High School senior Isaiah Marty in the boys singles final.

Ray Sims of Murray, Ky., outlasted Arcadia Valley graduate River Blount for the men’s singles crown.

Lance Sechrest of Farmington and Indianapolis resident Greg Fulling picked up the men’s doubles title over the Farmington High School tandem of Maddox Brenneke and Jack Williams.

Greg Fulling became a double champion after taking the mixed doubles division alongside Tracy Fulling over finalists Carson Penwell and Victoria Peppers of Fredericktown.

The boys and girls singles divisions held consolation brackets. Fredericktown High School junior Clara Basden topped Dagny McCarver of Farmington, and Pierce Cummings of Imperial defeated Brayden Werner of Farmington.

Match scores were not available.