Pirates generate two hits in 2-1 defeat

CHARLESTON, Mo. – Potosi Pirates pitcher Ryker Walton boldly worked around a daunting sixth inning to keep his team within close striking distance.

But the Pirates were mostly unrewarded for the steady contact they made during their 19U Babe Ruth League state tournament opener on Thursday.

Eli Brown allowed two hits and three walks while striking out two in a complete game, and Jackson turned two double plays behind him to preserve a 2-1 victory at Hillhouse Park.

Seth Spraggs grounded a go-ahead RBI double past third base with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, and Tanner King finished 2-for-3 with one run scored.

Potosi received singles from Hayden Roney in the fourth and Luke Gaia in the sixth, but was unable to advance either man into scoring position.

Zach Francis walked in the second inning, and crossed the plate from second base to forge a 1-1 tie when a ground ball by Tyler Phillips was thrown away by the shortstop.