Pirates sharpen offense at home

POTOSI – Amid a summer baseball schedule with more downtime than usual, the Potosi Pirates were still looking for a breakout offensive performance.
Facing a Festus squad that has recently commenced its Babe Ruth League season after shining as an American Legion power, the Pirates flourished on Thursday night.
Leadoff batter Zach Francis finished 3-for-4 while scoring twice among four players with multiple hits, and Potosi produced 12 unanswered runs in a 12-2 victory.
Luke Gaia compiled three RBI while going 2-for-3, and Hayden Roney notched two singles while reaching base four consecutive times for the Pirates.
Dakota Dowd faced his only serious adversity on the mound in the first inning, then dominated over the next five for a complete game five-hitter. He notched 10 strikeouts and walked four.
Festus jumped ahead 2-0 on doubles in the first inning by starting pitcher Kaleb Schweigert and Dawson Jakoubek, along with an errant pickoff throw.
But Dowd allowed one hit spanning his last 16 batters, and worked around two walks in the fifth. He was also bolstered when two runners were thrown out by catcher Tyler Phillips.
Potosi surged ahead with three runs in the bottom of the third. Gaia ripped a go-ahead, two-run double after Landon Bone was safe on an infield single and throwing error.
Singles by Dowd and Francis sparked a four-run rally in the fourth. Schweigert was pulled after plunking both Phillips and Bone with the bases loaded, and Roney made it 7-3 with an RBI single.
Ethan Matthews opened the bottom of the fifth with a single, and concluded the contest with a two-RBI double past the left fielder in the sixth.
Cody Ruble highlighted the Potosi fifth with a two-run double to right-center, and Francis capped his effort with an RBI single for a 10-2 advantage.
The Pirates received eight walks – four each from Schweigert and reliever Laine Axtetter – and totaled 12 hits. They will face the Mineral Area Orioles in a doubleheader Sunday at Frankclay Field.
Axtetter was 2-for-2 with a double, and Grant Beck added a single and walk for Festus.
Both clubs switched league affiliation for this summer after American Legion officials decided to cancel the 2020 season due to coronavirus.
