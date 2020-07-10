Pirates sharpen offense at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POTOSI – Amid a summer baseball schedule with more downtime than usual, the Potosi Pirates were still looking for a breakout offensive performance.

Facing a Festus squad that has recently commenced its Babe Ruth League season after shining as an American Legion power, the Pirates flourished on Thursday night.

Leadoff batter Zach Francis finished 3-for-4 while scoring twice among four players with multiple hits, and Potosi produced 12 unanswered runs in a 12-2 victory.

Luke Gaia compiled three RBI while going 2-for-3, and Hayden Roney notched two singles while reaching base four consecutive times for the Pirates.

Dakota Dowd faced his only serious adversity on the mound in the first inning, then dominated over the next five for a complete game five-hitter. He notched 10 strikeouts and walked four.

Festus jumped ahead 2-0 on doubles in the first inning by starting pitcher Kaleb Schweigert and Dawson Jakoubek, along with an errant pickoff throw.