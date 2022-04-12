Pirtle joins Lindenwood bowling team

Central High School senior Hunter Pirtle recently signed to join the bowling team and continue his education at Lindenwood University, located in St. Charles, Mo. Pirtle is also a member of the Central track and field team, placing 11th last spring in the Class 3 state pole vault competition. Also seated are his mother Haley Pirtle and father Bobby Pirtle. Standing, from left, are Lindenwood bowling coach Phil Vida, pole vault coach Bill Martin, brother Alex Pirtle, friend Grace Moore and coach Nikki Hedrick.