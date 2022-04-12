 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pirtle joins Lindenwood bowling team

  • Updated
  • 0
Pirtle joins Lindenwood bowling team
Submitted Photo, CHS Athletics

Central High School senior Hunter Pirtle recently signed to join the bowling team and continue his education at Lindenwood University, located in St. Charles, Mo. Pirtle is also a member of the Central track and field team, placing 11th last spring in the Class 3 state pole vault competition. Also seated are his mother Haley Pirtle and father Bobby Pirtle. Standing, from left, are Lindenwood bowling coach Phil Vida, pole vault coach Bill Martin, brother Alex Pirtle, friend Grace Moore and coach Nikki Hedrick.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mercedes boss says former F1 race director was ‘a liability’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News