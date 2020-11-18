 Skip to main content
Poorman secures baseball future with Mizzou
Poorman secures baseball future with Mizzou

Three Rivers Poorman

Three Rivers infielder and former North County three-sport athlete Kolten Poorman recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing Division I baseball at the University of Missouri in Columbia with family and teammates in attendance.

 Submitted Photo

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Kolten Poorman recently marked his 20th birthday with a milestone achievement that carries special family ties.

The former three-sport star at North County and current Three Rivers baseball infielder will soon test his skills at the major Division I level.

Poorman wasted no time in making his next stop official, recently signing a National Letter of Intent to continue playing at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

His grandfather was a member of the football Tigers, and father also received his education there. The tradition will now span another generation.

Poorman received his offer from Missouri shortly after being scouted in a fall exhibition game, removing any further doubt regarding his academic or athletic future.

Now preparing for his sophomore season at Three Rivers, Poorman has also committed to join the Cape Catfish this summer for Prospect League action.

He competed in 21 games as a freshman, posting a .328 average with a home run, eight RBI and 11 runs scored before COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season.

Poorman produced a pair of three-hit efforts against Williams Baptist and State Fair. 

