Post 150 breaks game open with 10-run rally

The lone Ste. Genevieve out of the eighth was a productive sacrifice fly from pinch-hitter Grant Fallert. The game concluded on a balk by fourth hurler Mason Ahlvin with the bases loaded.

Wyatt Springkamper, who just completed his freshman high school season, sparked Ste. Genevieve off the bench by going 2-for-2 plus a walk and two stolen bases.

Klump was 2-for-4 overall, and tallied the first Post 150 run on a sacrifice fly by Zach Boyer after trailing 2-0 in the third inning.

Zach Boyer made a stellar diving play in the shortstop hole to throw out a Sikeston batter in the second. Bauman punctuated the top of the eighth with a leaping grab behind second base.

Silver Sox center fielder Dayton Gentry robbed Aiden Boyer of extra bases in the fourth on a sensational catch in the gap on a long run while jumping with his back to home plate.

Gegg had nothing to show for stinging line drives during his first two plate appearances. The first was tracked down by Gentry. The next was a comebacker off Stubbs, who recovered to throw him out.