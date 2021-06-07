Post 150 breaks game open with 10-run rally

STE. GENEVIEVE – For several innings Sunday afternoon, the Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Senior Legion baseball team went unrewarded for solid contact.
But that trend ended abruptly in the bottom of the eighth when the first nine batters reached base and 10 crossed the plate to turn an even contest into a run-rule victory.
Carter Klump launched a two-run homer, Keaton Boyer finished 3-for-3 overall and Post 150 prevailed 13-3 over the Sikeston Silver Sox at Yanks Field.
Ste. Genevieve (1-1) committed no defensive errors in a contest that featured tremendous plays on both sides before Sikeston (0-1) suffered three miscues during the sixth.
Aiden Boyer retired nine of his 10 batters faced in three scoreless frames for the win after Post 150 starter Quentin Wittkopf allowed three runs on three hits and walked seven.
Andrew Enderle paced the Silver Sox at 2-for-3 with two RBI, and opened the scoring with a home run over the right-center wall leading off the second.
Sikeston built a 2-0 lead on three consecutive walks in the third, and Carson Beaird drew a bases-loaded free pass to make it 3-1 in the fifth.
Ensuing batter Carson James nearly widened the gap on a deep drive toward the left-field corner, but Klump sprinted to flag it down along the line.
Tyler Stokes pitched the first 5 1/3 innings and scattered four hits in a no-decision for the Silver Sox, whose two-run advantage quickly vanished.
A pop fly by Aiden Boyer was dropped near third base, and courtesy runner Mason Nix scored on an errant throw while stealing third with one out.
Keaton Boyer followed with a tying single through the middle, resulting in an unearned tally against Beaird, who relieved after Stubbs yielded a double to Josh Bieser and fanned Jayden Gegg.
Beiard worked through a bases-loaded jam in the seventh as Aiden Boyer flied out to left following an intentional walk to Gegg.
Post 150 eventually seized control, however, by hitting for a team cycle in a span of four batters during the eighth. Keaton Boyer sparked the explosive inning with a double.
Austin Burnett ripped a go-ahead triple to straight-away center for his second hit, and Drew Bauman punched an RBI single through the left side.
Klump greeted Enderle with a shot down the left-field line that cleared the fence for a 7-3 cushion, and Ste. Genevieve continued to pour it on.
Zach Boyer and Bieser singled ahead of a two-run double by Aiden Boyer, and Bauman notched another hit during the frame after Burnett reached on an error.
The lone Ste. Genevieve out of the eighth was a productive sacrifice fly from pinch-hitter Grant Fallert. The game concluded on a balk by fourth hurler Mason Ahlvin with the bases loaded.
Wyatt Springkamper, who just completed his freshman high school season, sparked Ste. Genevieve off the bench by going 2-for-2 plus a walk and two stolen bases.
Klump was 2-for-4 overall, and tallied the first Post 150 run on a sacrifice fly by Zach Boyer after trailing 2-0 in the third inning.
Zach Boyer made a stellar diving play in the shortstop hole to throw out a Sikeston batter in the second. Bauman punctuated the top of the eighth with a leaping grab behind second base.
Silver Sox center fielder Dayton Gentry robbed Aiden Boyer of extra bases in the fourth on a sensational catch in the gap on a long run while jumping with his back to home plate.
Gegg had nothing to show for stinging line drives during his first two plate appearances. The first was tracked down by Gentry. The next was a comebacker off Stubbs, who recovered to throw him out.
Defensive substitution Lucas King singled as the lone batter to reach safely against Aiden Boyer in the sixth.