Post 150 caps SIU Showcase with rout

CARBONDALE, Ill. – A stunning 12-run outburst in the third inning on Saturday salvaged one victory for the Ste. Genevieve Senior Legion baseball team at the SIU Showcase.

Post 150 prevailed 15-3 over the McDonald’s Fighting Squirrels during its third and final contest of the weekend when action was halted by time limit after 16 batters stepped to the plate.

Zach Boyer produced two doubles during a rally that turned a 3-3 tie into a blowout. The first occurred in a leadoff capacity while the next drove in two runs.

Consecutive RBI singles by Aiden Boyer and Josh Bieser made it 5-3. Clayton Drury and Aaron Eftink added back-to-back singles with the bases loaded farther down the order.

Opposing pitchers Gavin Jensen and Dylan Thornbrough combined to issue seven walks in the third frame, including a pair that Mason Nix coaxed with the bases loaded.

Carter Klump pitched three innings and struck out two with five hits allowed for the win. He trailed 2-0 after singles by Garrison Scott and Jase Aycock preceded an error in the first inning.

Zach Boyer walked and scored on a passed ball during the home half, and Wyatt Springkamper handed Ste. Genevieve a 3-2 advantage on a two-run double.

Grant Fallert singled, walked twice and scored three runs as Post 150 improved to 13-6 overall.

SE Tropics 8, Ste. Genevieve 4

No. 9 batter Drew Klipfel finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored as the Southeast Tropics beat Ste. Genevieve 8-4 in five innings earlier Saturday.

Leadoff man Hayden Nazerenus added two doubles plus a walk, and winning pitcher Nate Rhew was 2-for-2 plus a walk and RBI for the Babe Ruth League 18U club.

Post 150 pitcher Quentin Wittkopf allowed seven runs over 2 1/3 innings in defeat. Trey Fikes ripped an RBI triple to highlight a 3-0 lead for the opposition in the first inning.

Rylan Fallert began his relief outing with consecutive strikeouts after a Klipfel two-run double made it 7-1 in the third, and threw 2 2/3 innings with one run surrendered.

Rhew limited Ste. Genevieve to four hits while giving up four runs over four innings. A two-run single by Brandon Giesler trimmed the margin to 7-4 before Luke Barnes closed with a scoreless fifth.

Mason Nix picked up two RBI for Post 150 on a single and ground out. Zach Boyer and Wittkopf notched the other hits in defeat.

Festus 6, Ste. Genevieve 1

Canyon Stout drove in three runs, Laine Axtetter matched him with two singles, and Festus Post 253 earned an abbreviated 6-1 triumph over rival Ste. Genevieve Post 150 in SIU Showcase action on Friday.

Festus starter Dylan Black pitched all five innings with four strikeouts and four hits allowed, yielding his lone run on a ground out by Wyatt Springkamper in the fourth.

Stout had a bases-loaded single in the first inning against right-hander Clayton Drury, plus a two-run single in the fifth against reliever Zach Boyer.

An error and wild pitch aided two unearned runs in the third against Drury, who struck out two in the loss. Anthony Simon restored a 4-1 margin with an RBI single in the fourth.

Grant Fallert doubled and Slade Schweiss, Rylan Fallert and Josh Bieser singled for Post 150, which left six runners on base.

Sam Stokes reached safely three straight times for Festus. The teams will meet again Tuesday at Yanks Field with potential district seeding implications at stake.

