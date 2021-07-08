Post 150 collects two district wins

The same hurlers who started game one remained on the mound for the next contest. Selby still came within one batter of going the distance, yielding two runs on four hits while striking out six.

Quentin Wittkopf retired No. 8 batter Jack Moore on a ground out after Grant Mullins was grazed by a pitch and Kendall Horton singled to extend the game.

Ste. Genevieve (17-6) capitalized on two infield errors to snap a 1-1 tie in the fourth. Drew Bauman singled home Austin Burnett before Zach Boyer crossed the plate for a two-run edge.

Cade Scherffius worked 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and six hits surrendered in defeat. His sixth frame had a promising start when Horton chased down a deep drive in the right-center alley.

Post 150 grabbed a 1-0 lead when Gegg advanced on a passed ball and scored on a wild throw. Keaton Boyer, who singled moments earlier, was tagged out at home as the trailing runner on the play.

Horton tied it with an RBI ground out after Cade Scherffius doubled directly over third base leading off the top of the second.