Post 150 collects two district wins

BONNE TERRE – Ste. Genevieve Post 150 needed only eight innings to bolster its place in the Senior Legion District 13 baseball standings following a shortened doubleheader.
Jayden Gegg hammered a late grand slam and Josh Bieser launched an early two-run homer to back excellent pitching from lefty Nathan Selby before sundown on Wednesday.
Ste. Genevieve earned an 8-2 victory in game two after the opener concluded with an official 7-0 result through one inning due to a Bonne Terre forfeit.
Zach Boyer finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in game two for Post 150, which capped the sweep with a five-run outburst in the sixth.
Aiden Boyer made it 4-1 with a two-out RBI infield single, and Gegg connected to deep left field with the bases loaded after Braydon Scherffius relieved twin brother Cade Scherffius.
Braydon Scherffius slowly rounded the bases after crushing the first pitch of the seventh for a solo home run, and went 2-for-3 to pace Post 150.
His remarks following a called third strike in game one prompted an ejection by the home plate umpire, leaving Mineral Area with only eight available players – not enough to legally continue.
The same hurlers who started game one remained on the mound for the next contest. Selby still came within one batter of going the distance, yielding two runs on four hits while striking out six.
Quentin Wittkopf retired No. 8 batter Jack Moore on a ground out after Grant Mullins was grazed by a pitch and Kendall Horton singled to extend the game.
Ste. Genevieve (17-6) capitalized on two infield errors to snap a 1-1 tie in the fourth. Drew Bauman singled home Austin Burnett before Zach Boyer crossed the plate for a two-run edge.
Cade Scherffius worked 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and six hits surrendered in defeat. His sixth frame had a promising start when Horton chased down a deep drive in the right-center alley.
Post 150 grabbed a 1-0 lead when Gegg advanced on a passed ball and scored on a wild throw. Keaton Boyer, who singled moments earlier, was tagged out at home as the trailing runner on the play.
Horton tied it with an RBI ground out after Cade Scherffius doubled directly over third base leading off the top of the second.
Selby entered a dominant stretch from there, retiring 14 of 15 batters heading into the seventh. The lone man to reach against him was erased by a double play.
Bonne Terre (4-4) turned two in the second inning as Aiden Boyer lined sharply to Braydon Scherffius, who then stepped on third base before Zach Boyer could retreat.
Ste. Genevieve delivered an immediate jolt with four first-inning runs before game one was abruptly halted after less than 25 minutes of action.
Bieser followed a leadoff single from Gegg with a two-run shot. A sacrifice bunt by Bauman was thrown wide of third base as both Keaton Boyer and Zach Boyer headed to the plate.
Selby allowed a leadoff single to Karter Kekec, but struck out the next three batters in the home half of the first.
Post 150 was riding the momentum of a 6-0 triumph against Perryville on Tuesday, as Bieser, Gegg and Burnett produced two hits each.
Post 416 will host Rock Memorial for two games on Friday before district tournament action begins on Monday.