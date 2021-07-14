Post 150 earns runaway win over Rock Memorial

Ste. Genevieve (18-6) countered with nine runs over the next two frames, sparked by the bottom of the order in the home half of the fourth.

Aiden Boyer singled, stole second and beat a high throw to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Hunter Lorance after Carter Klump was hit by a delivery from starting hurler Hunter Ward.

Josh Bieser restored a two-run advantage with a bases-loaded single to center. Burnett drove in two more by plugging the left-center alley, and Zach Boyer made it 7-1 with an RBI single.

Rock Memorial ran itself out of a scoring threat during the sixth. Klump retrieved a two-out double by Josh Herget, and lead runner Gabe King was cut down at home on the cutoff throw by Zach Boyer.

Post 150 sealed the conclusion after Aiden Boyer and pinch-hitter Alex DeRousse greeted reliever Eric Streicher with singles and Lorance was plunked near the shoulder.

Gegg followed with a sacrifice fly, and DeRousse was safe at the plate on a wild pitch at 9-1 before Keaton Boyer barreled his game-ending home run over the wall in right.