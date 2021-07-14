Post 150 earns runaway win over Rock Memorial

STE. GENEVIEVE – Nathan Selby was a sound choice to occupy the mound as Ste. Genevieve Post 150 opened the Senior Legion District 13 baseball tournament on Tuesday.
The crafty lefty scattered seven hits over five innings, and received ample help from his teammates to defeat Rock Memorial Post 283 in abbreviated fashion 11-1.
Austin Burnett collected a game-high four RBI on a couple of doubles, and Keaton Boyer invoked the run rule with a two-run, line-drive homer to the opposite field.
Zach Boyer and Aiden Boyer each finished 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, and Ste. Genevieve advanced to face Festus Post 253 on Wednesday for a berth in the championship round.
Jayden Gegg highlighted an error-free contest by covering an impressive amount of ground to reel in a long fly ball just before bumping into the left-center field wall.
Aiden Boyer made a running catch near the right-field line earlier in the second inning, and Selby yielded his lone run in the fourth while striking out two and walking one.
Rock Memorial drew to within 2-1 when Zack Austin guided a 0-2 pitch through the left side for an RBI single, but an ensuing ground out stranded two more runners.
Ste. Genevieve (18-6) countered with nine runs over the next two frames, sparked by the bottom of the order in the home half of the fourth.
Aiden Boyer singled, stole second and beat a high throw to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Hunter Lorance after Carter Klump was hit by a delivery from starting hurler Hunter Ward.
Josh Bieser restored a two-run advantage with a bases-loaded single to center. Burnett drove in two more by plugging the left-center alley, and Zach Boyer made it 7-1 with an RBI single.
Rock Memorial ran itself out of a scoring threat during the sixth. Klump retrieved a two-out double by Josh Herget, and lead runner Gabe King was cut down at home on the cutoff throw by Zach Boyer.
Post 150 sealed the conclusion after Aiden Boyer and pinch-hitter Alex DeRousse greeted reliever Eric Streicher with singles and Lorance was plunked near the shoulder.
Gegg followed with a sacrifice fly, and DeRousse was safe at the plate on a wild pitch at 9-1 before Keaton Boyer barreled his game-ending home run over the wall in right.
Ward struck out five over 3 2/3 innings while taking the loss. Consecutive walks cost him during the first when Burnett ripped a ringing double to left-center.