Post 150 extends season after massive 2-out rally

JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve Post 150 exploded for nine two-out runs in the top of the fifth inning, and prevailed 10-1 over Lemay Post 162 at the Senior Legion Zone 4 tournament on Friday night.
Quentin Wittkopf went the distance on a sparkling two-hitter, and Zach Boyer crushed a crucial three-run homer that essentially put the contest out of reach.
Jayden Gegg finished 2-for-3 and reached base five consecutive times after not being retired in four plate appearances on Thursday.
Ste. Genevieve (23-8) improved to 5-0 in postseason elimination games, and will face tournament host Jackson Post 158 on Saturday afternoon.
The game was square at 1-1, and Lemay starting pitcher Nick Nemeier quickly retired two batters in the fifth before the next 10 found their way aboard.
Gegg began the streak with a liner that handcuffed the third baseman, and Josh Bieser ripped an ensuing single before both survived a rundown.
Despite striking out three times, Keaton Boyer came through with a go-ahead, two-RBI single, and the Lemay defense would implode with four subsequent errors in the frame.
Zach Boyer greeted reliever Bryan Alexander with a drive over the left-field wall. Wyatt Springkamper increased the lead to 8-1 with an RBI single after Drew Bauman grounded an infield hit that was thrown away.
Carter Klump doubled into the left-field corner after Aiden Boyer gave Ste. Genevieve a 1-0 lead with an RBI ground out in the second inning.
Wittkopf collected four strikeouts while providing the second consecutive complete game for Post 150 on the heels of a strong effort from Bauman against Kirkwood.
Lemay hurlers plunked five Ste. Genevieve batters. Two of those resulting runners were caught stealing during the first inning.
Wittkopf allowed his lone run on a tying balk after Jacob Allen walked and Jake Walker singled with one out in the fourth.
Keaton Boyer started a key double play to calm a potential threat in the fifth, commencing a string of eight in a row retired by Wittkopf.
Post 150 totaled seven hits overall.
Ste. Genevieve 10, Kirkwood 3
JACKSON, Mo. – Drew Bauman delivered his second straight superb performance on the mound in an elimination game for Ste. Genevieve Post 150 on Thursday evening.
Jayden Gegg reached base four times from the leadoff spot, and Bauman helped his own cause with a pair of RBI doubles in a 10-3 triumph over Kirkwood Post 156 at the Zone 4 tournament.
Aiden Boyer finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Post 150 scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead for good after trailing 1-0.
Bauman scattered 10 hits over a complete game for the win, but did not issue a walk while allowing just one earned run and striking out eight.
Kirkwood opened the scoring on an RBI single from Jack O’Keefe, who matched starting pitcher Jake Ravenhall and No. 9 batter Patrick Fortune with two hits each.
Ste. Genevieve sent 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Zach Boyer was initially safe on an error before advancing on a stolen base and wild pitch.
Bauman tied the game with a double to left-center, and Aiden Boyer made it 2-1 with an RBI single. Alex DeRousse beat a close play at home on a wild pitch, and Austin Burnett drew a bases-loaded walk.
Kirkwood capitalized on a two-out error to get within 4-2, but eventually stranded the bases loaded in the third when Bauman induced a ground out with a full count.
A dropped fly ball sparked another Post 150 rally in the home half, as Wyatt Springkamper followed with an RBI single and Gegg created a 6-2 margin with an RBI triple to deep center.
Bauman and Aiden Boyer had RBI hits in the fifth, and Gegg scored on a balk by reliever Charlie Albus during a two-run sixth for Ste. Genevieve.
Kirkwood catcher Thomas Dunn was removed from the action due to injury while attempting to block a bounced pitch. Albus struck out his last four batters faced.