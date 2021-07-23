Post 150 extends season after massive 2-out rally

Aiden Boyer finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Post 150 scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead for good after trailing 1-0.

Bauman scattered 10 hits over a complete game for the win, but did not issue a walk while allowing just one earned run and striking out eight.

Kirkwood opened the scoring on an RBI single from Jack O’Keefe, who matched starting pitcher Jake Ravenhall and No. 9 batter Patrick Fortune with two hits each.

Ste. Genevieve sent 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Zach Boyer was initially safe on an error before advancing on a stolen base and wild pitch.

Bauman tied the game with a double to left-center, and Aiden Boyer made it 2-1 with an RBI single. Alex DeRousse beat a close play at home on a wild pitch, and Austin Burnett drew a bases-loaded walk.

Kirkwood capitalized on a two-out error to get within 4-2, but eventually stranded the bases loaded in the third when Bauman induced a ground out with a full count.