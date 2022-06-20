Post 150 finishes second in tourney

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Senior Legion baseball team from Ste. Genevieve Post 150 finished second during the SEMO Classic after going 3-1 in weekend tournament action.

The McDonald’s 19u Fighting Squirrels of the Babe Ruth League scored five times in the second inning, and topped Ste. Genevieve 10-6 on Sunday for the championship at Capaha Park.

Charlie Parker ripped a three-run double ahead of RBI singles from Gavin Jansen and Blake Anderson against Post 150 starter Clayton Drury, who escaped an earlier bases-loaded threat in the opening frame.

Anderson greeted reliever Aiden Boyer with a three-run homer in the third, and Grant James pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Squirrels (14-3).

Ste. Genevieve (12-3) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth, but action was declared final once reaching the predetermined time limit.

Wyatt Springkamper paced Post 150 offensively at 2-for-3 overall. His RBI single capped the scoring after a one-out triple in the third inning and two subsequent walks were squandered.

Aiden Boyer and Josh Bieser contributed RBI doubles in defeat. Aaron Eftink had an RBI single while Zach Boyer added a hit and Slade Schweiss scored two runs.

Tournament action began on Friday as Grant Fallert threw an abbreviated complete game with no walks and five strikeouts to lead Ste. Genevieve past the Missouri Bulls 13-0.

Aiden Boyer finished 2-for-2, and Fallert helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Mason Nix notched two RBI with two hits, and Springkamper tallied a team-high three RBI.

Post 150 advanced deeper with two victories on Saturday, first edging the Babe Ruth League Perfectos 1-0 despite producing no hits.

Zach Boyer walked, stole two bases and scored on a ground out by Aiden Boyer in the first inning for the lone run of the game. Quentin Wittkopf walked during both of his plate appearances.

Carter Klump tossed six scoreless innings and scattered four hits for the win. Aiden Boyer earned the save after working around a one-out error.

Rylan Fallert pitched all four innings with seven strikeouts and three hits allowed later Saturday as Post 150 routed the 18U Fighting Squirrels 12-2.

Nix compiled a game-high four RBI with two-run singles in the first and fourth innings, and Rylan Fallert went 2-for-2 with a two-run single in the third.

Ste. Genevieve pounced for a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, helped by RBI singles from Bieser, Springkamper and Wittkopf.

Schweiss ended 2-for-2 with two singles plus a sacrifice fly and stolen base. Aiden Boyer smashed an RBI triple that brought him home in the fourth.

Post 150 travels to Jackson for its next contest on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0