Post 150 finishes zone runner-up

The pitching staff had also navigated a grueling stretch well enough to give the ball to Austin Burnett, who had become one of the most dependable arms on the roster.

But the right-hander struggled with control following two Drew Bauman errors at third bases, and 12 consecutive Cape batters were soon aboard in stunning fashion.

Bronson Lively and Matthew Huey ripped RBI singles after Kitchen made it 2-0, and Burnett issued three consecutive walks before opposing pitcher Gunner Crosnoe had a two-run single.

Kevin Robinson greeted reliever Carter Klump with a long three-run double to center, and Post 63 was staked to an 11-0 cushion less than 25 minutes into the action.

Keaton Boyer boosted Ste. Genevieve by going 3-for-3 in his Legion baseball finale, including a two-run single after No. 9 batter Alex DeRousse doubled in the bottom of the third.

Post 150 then added seven runs with two outs in the fourth, getting an RBI single from Gegg put two-RBI hits by both Zach Boyer and Aiden Boyer.