Post 150 finishes zone runner-up

JACKSON, Mo. – The mountain finally became too steep for a Ste. Genevieve Post 150 baseball team that seemed capable of overcoming just about anything through the past two weeks.
Cape Girardeau Post 63 compiled 11 runs before making its first out of the game, and prevailed 16-9 to claim the Senior Legion Zone 4 championship on Sunday afternoon.
Showing the resilience that shined through seven straight elimination victories, Ste. Genevieve (25-9) pushed back to eventually put the potential tying runs on base.
But the hopes of reaching the state playoff level fell one rally short, as Cape Girardeau (16-12) tacked on five insurance tallies in the fifth inning.
Paul Kitchen notched four RBI on a couple of two-run singles, and Walker Daum pitched 3 1/3 innings of strong shutout relief to strengthen Post 63.
Two squads forced to play an extra first-round contest within the five-team bracket ultimately outlasted the others to reach a winner-take-all showdown amid hot conditions.
Post 150 began the day perched in a favorable situation, riding a four-game win streak after having its center fielder and leadoff man Jayden Gegg back in the lineup after a scare on Saturday.
The pitching staff had also navigated a grueling stretch well enough to give the ball to Austin Burnett, who had become one of the most dependable arms on the roster.
But the right-hander struggled with control following two Drew Bauman errors at third bases, and 12 consecutive Cape batters were soon aboard in stunning fashion.
Bronson Lively and Matthew Huey ripped RBI singles after Kitchen made it 2-0, and Burnett issued three consecutive walks before opposing pitcher Gunner Crosnoe had a two-run single.
Kevin Robinson greeted reliever Carter Klump with a long three-run double to center, and Post 63 was staked to an 11-0 cushion less than 25 minutes into the action.
Keaton Boyer boosted Ste. Genevieve by going 3-for-3 in his Legion baseball finale, including a two-run single after No. 9 batter Alex DeRousse doubled in the bottom of the third.
Post 150 then added seven runs with two outs in the fourth, getting an RBI single from Gegg put two-RBI hits by both Zach Boyer and Aiden Boyer.
Wyatt Springkamper lined sharply to second base as the margin stayed at 11-9, and Daum withstood a leadoff double by Zach Boyer in the sixth to close out the victory with two strikeouts.
Lively, Kitchen and Daum collected clutch hits as Cape Girardeau pulled away in the fifth and sent 10 to the dish against Springkamper, the third of four pitchers used by Ste. Genevieve.
Hunter Lorance and Klump each threw two scoreless innings for Post 150. DeRousse was 2-for-4 overall while Josh Bieser added a single and walk.
Ste. Genevieve 9, Cape Girardeau 7
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Down to its final out and mere inches from a disheartening loss to conclude the season, Ste. Genevieve Post 150 found another creative way to survive on Saturday.
Keaton Boyer barreled down the first-base line to get a favorable safe call on an infield hit, and provided the spark for an improbable rally.
Just minutes after coughing up a healthy six-run advantage, Ste. Genevieve scored three times with no margin for failure in the seventh inning and seized a 9-7 victory over Cape Girardeau Post 63.
Post 150 defied elimination for a remarkable seventh time this postseason as District 13 champions.
Quentin Wittkopf scored the tying run at 7-7 when Keaton Boyer extended the game on a slow roller, and the inning continued with a sharp single by Austin Burnett.
Aiden Boyer drew a go-ahead, four-pitch walk with the bases loaded as the first man to face reliever Collin Tarry, and Burnett represented an insurance run on an ensuing balk.
Zach Boyer pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh for the win after Cape Girardeau shocked Post 150 with seven runs in the sixth.
Ste. Genevieve ultimately gained revenge from an opening-round loss to Post 63 on Wednesday by notching a fourth straight triumph in three days.
The game shifted venues to Capaha Park with the start time delayed 90 minutes after heavy rain fell at the original location of Whitey Herzog Stadium in Jackson.
Aiden Boyer worked 5 1/3 innings after throwing the final two in an earlier elimination contest against Jackson, and departed with a 6-0 lead after yielding just three hits and striking out two.
His third and fourth walks of the game proved costly, however, as Cape maximized just three hits and cashed in two crucial errors while sending 12 batters to the plate.
Carter Klump ended a brief relief stint with a throwing miscue and bases-loaded walk, and Gunner Crosnoe made it 6-5 on a shallow with the shortstop and center fielder late to arrive.
Kevin Robinson fell behind in the count 0-2 against Zach Boyer, but ripped a two-run single to give Cape Girardeau an unlikely lead. Robinson finished 2-for-3 overall with a stolen base.
Aiden Boyer stayed in the game despite being struck behind the shoulder by a stinging line by Robinson in the fourth. Bauman picked up the carom and threw to first for the out.
Post 63 starting pitcher Paul Kitchen cruised through the first 10 batters of the game, but Ste. Genevieve (25-8) solved him for three hits in the top of the fourth.
Zach Boyer plugged the left-center alley with a triple for a 2-0 lead after Josh Bieser and Austin Burnett singled. Post 150 rallied for even more production in the fifth.
Keaton Boyer, Burnett and Zach Boyer notched three straight hits, and Wyatt Springkamper increased a 4-0 margin with a two-RBI double after Aiden Boyer lifted a sacrifice fly.
Ste. Genevieve 7, Jackson 4
JACKSON, Mo. – Not even five defensive errors could stop Ste. Genevieve Post 150 from earning a sixth consecutive victory in a postseason elimination game earlier Saturday.
Zach Boyer blasted a three-run homer for the second straight game, highlighting a desperate four-run surge in the top of the seventh inning as Post 150 stunned Jackson 7-4.
Keaton Boyer finished 2-for-3 plus a sacrifice fly while Austin Burnett, Wyatt Springkamper and Drew Bauman also notched two hits apiece for Ste. Genevieve.
Hunter Billick had an RBI single and Mason Lewis followed with a double as Post 158 grabbed a 4-2 lead with three runs in the home half of the fifth.
That rally was fueled by three Ste. Genevieve miscues and a disputed call when a runner was called safe on a fielder’s choice because of a missed tag.
Aiden Boyer singled and scored on a two-out error in the Post 150 sixth, and threw two scoreless frames of relief for the win after starting pitcher Jayden Gegg developed cramps and did not return.
Keaton Boyer and Austin Burnett sparked Ste. Genevieve in the seventh with back-to-back singles, and Zach Boyer connected with power to left-center on the next delivery from Logan Bruns.
Post 150 totaled six hits in the decisive inning with singles by Bauman, Carter Klump and Springkamper producing an insurance run.
Burnett put Ste. Genevieve ahead 2-1 in the fourth after Jackson starter Owen Evans worked around two errors in the previous inning.
Gegg allowed four runs, one earned, on six hits and no walks while striking out two. He also singled and walked in four plate appearances.