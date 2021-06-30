Post 150 hurt by walks, errors as Festus rallies

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Hunter Bassin pitched his second consecutive complete game for Festus, and was rewarded this time after allowing his only two runs in the fifth inning.
Post 253 countered with four runs during the home half without the benefit of a hit, and claimed a 5-2 victory over Senior Legion district baseball rival Ste. Genevieve Post 150 on Tuesday.
Collin Reando singled twice and Laine Axtetter scored twice for Festus (11-6), which topped Ste. Genevieve (12-5) for the second time this summer.
Jayden Gegg connected on a go-ahead single for Post 150, moments after making a sensational catch following a long run into the left-center alley to conclude the fourth inning.
But losing hurler Austin Burnett was hindered by two crucial errors, and compounded his own misfortune by issuing five walks in a span of seven batters as Festus rallied.
Three straight free passes from Burnett, who suddenly struggled to locate his fastball, forced in the tying run at 2-2 after third baseman Drew Bauman booted an initial ground ball.
Colby Ott and Levi Ebersoldt crossed the plate when a third hop skipped under second baseman Quentin Wittkopf, removing the potential for an inning-ending double play.
Cole Wagner capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly, and Bassin protected the three-run lead by retiring the next five batters. Bassin struck out nine and walked none in a six-hitter.
Ste. Genevieve mustered just one base runner through the first three frames, although Burnett crushed a long drive that Wagner handled just one step from the center-field wall.
Post 150 finally threatened as Josh Bieser and Keaton Boyer began the fourth with infield hits, but courtesy runner Alex DeRousse was caught in a rundown after wandering too far from second base.
Festus scratched together a couple of two-out hits from Wagner and Dylan Schnitzler to grab a 1-0 edge after Axtetter lined a one-out single to right.
Gegg then saved two runs with a full sprint on the Jefferson College field where he has committed to play next season, robbing designated hitter Trent Ellis of at least a double.
Bauman magnified the Ste. Genevieve momentum with a leadoff single before advancing to third base with no outs on a single and throwing error.
Aiden Boyer legged out a tying infield hit that first baseman Ebersoldt deflected with a backhand lunge, and Gegg made it 2-1 on his birthday with a scorched single through the left side.
But the lead was only temporary. Burnett yielded five runs, one earned, on five hits while fanning four over 4 2/3 innings.
Aiden Boyer needed one pitch to escape an inherited bases-loaded situation, and faced the minimum in relief after surrendering a one-out double to Ott in the Post 253 sixth.
That inning ended on a line drive that shortstop Zach Boyer turned into an unassisted double play. He earlier made a superb sidearm throw in a hurry to deny Ebersolt of an infield hit.
Bieser finished 2-for-3 overall to pace Post 150, which entered the contest on a five-game win streak that including a 6-2 triumph over De Soto on Monday.