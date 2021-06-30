Post 150 hurt by walks, errors as Festus rallies

Cole Wagner capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly, and Bassin protected the three-run lead by retiring the next five batters. Bassin struck out nine and walked none in a six-hitter.

Ste. Genevieve mustered just one base runner through the first three frames, although Burnett crushed a long drive that Wagner handled just one step from the center-field wall.

Post 150 finally threatened as Josh Bieser and Keaton Boyer began the fourth with infield hits, but courtesy runner Alex DeRousse was caught in a rundown after wandering too far from second base.

Festus scratched together a couple of two-out hits from Wagner and Dylan Schnitzler to grab a 1-0 edge after Axtetter lined a one-out single to right.

Gegg then saved two runs with a full sprint on the Jefferson College field where he has committed to play next season, robbing designated hitter Trent Ellis of at least a double.

Bauman magnified the Ste. Genevieve momentum with a leadoff single before advancing to third base with no outs on a single and throwing error.