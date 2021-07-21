Post 150 loses zone opener in extras

Daum, who scored a game-high three runs, drew a tiebreaking walk on a borderline pitch, and the lead was extended by RBI hits from Gunner Crosnoe and Robinson plus a Carter Crosnoe sacrifice fly.

Quentin Wittkopf connected for an RBI single to greet Gunner Crosnoe with one out in the home half, but a called third strike against Austin Burnett concluded the game with the bases loaded.

Ste. Genevieve stranded 12 overall, and will face either Jackson or Kirkwood in an elimination game on Thursday. Post 150 fended off elimination three times last week to capture a district title.

Both teams received excellent work from their respective starting pitchers at a disadvantage, as three other programs in the five-team bracket were gifted first-round byes.

Nathan Selby compiled 10 strikeouts over six innings for Post 150, yielding six hits and one walk. He fanned three batters, all looking, to circumvent a double in the fourth.

Caeden Knepp lasted 5 1/3 innings for Post 63 with five strikeouts and six hits allowed. He settled down nicely after Ste. Genevieve pounced for two runs in the opening frame.