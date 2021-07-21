Post 150 loses zone opener in extras

JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve Post 150 could not capitalize on Wednesday following a game-saving RBI single by Zach Boyer in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cape Girardeau Post 63 countered with four runs against reliever Aiden Boyer during the eighth, and prevailed 7-4 in the Senior Legion Zone 4 tournament opener at Whitey Herzog Stadium.
Kevin Robinson finished 3-for-5 with two RBI singles down the stretch, and pitched two innings for the win in relief as Post 63 advanced to face Lemay on Thursday.
He put Cape in front 3-2 in the top of the seventh after Walker Daum walked and stole third base in delayed fashion with a bunt single by Breyton Osburn in between.
Ste. Genevieve appeared to have its counter threat thwarted. Robinson reacted off the mound to make a diving catch on a bunt by Josh Bieser, and doubled off Jayden Gegg, who singled moments earlier.
Keaton Boyer and Austin Burnett drew subsequent walks from Robinson, however, and Zach Boyer squared the contest at 3-3 with a clutch single on a 2-2 offering.
Cape Girardeau surged ahead to stay after Bronson Lively ripped a leadoff double in the eighth and a bunt single by pinch-hitter Cade Emmenderfer loaded the bases with no outs.
Daum, who scored a game-high three runs, drew a tiebreaking walk on a borderline pitch, and the lead was extended by RBI hits from Gunner Crosnoe and Robinson plus a Carter Crosnoe sacrifice fly.
Quentin Wittkopf connected for an RBI single to greet Gunner Crosnoe with one out in the home half, but a called third strike against Austin Burnett concluded the game with the bases loaded.
Ste. Genevieve stranded 12 overall, and will face either Jackson or Kirkwood in an elimination game on Thursday. Post 150 fended off elimination three times last week to capture a district title.
Both teams received excellent work from their respective starting pitchers at a disadvantage, as three other programs in the five-team bracket were gifted first-round byes.
Nathan Selby compiled 10 strikeouts over six innings for Post 150, yielding six hits and one walk. He fanned three batters, all looking, to circumvent a double in the fourth.
Caeden Knepp lasted 5 1/3 innings for Post 63 with five strikeouts and six hits allowed. He settled down nicely after Ste. Genevieve pounced for two runs in the opening frame.
Bieser doubled home Gegg for an immediate lead, and Burnett made it 2-0 with an RBI single to center. Burnett equaled Zach Boyer and Aiden Boyer by going 2-for-4.
Matthew Huey went 2-for-3 for Cape Girardeau, which pulled even in the second as Osburn notched an RBI single and Daum crossed the plate on an errant throw into center.
Zach Boyer made a superb defensive play in the fifth by throwing out Osburn after his ground ball was partially deflected by nearby third baseman Keaton Boyer.
Post 150 developed a key scoring opportunity in the sixth after Drew Bauman walked, Aiden Boyer singled and both runners executed a double steal with one out.
Robinson escaped by striking out Wittkopf after No. 8 batter Carter Klump fouled out to the catcher.