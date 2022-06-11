Post 150 rebounds at plate for district lead

STE. GENEVIEVE – Multiple hits from five players helped Ste. Genevieve Post 150 surge to the forefront of the Senior Legion District 13 baseball standings on Friday evening.

Quentin Wittkopf spared a taxed pitching staff with 6 2/3 superb innings, and induced a key double play to help thwart Mineral Area Post 416 for a 7-2 victory at Yanks Field.

Slade Schweiss finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Ste. Genevieve (7-2) bounced back from a narrow defeat on Thursday that included a 0-for-6 showing with runners in scoring position.

Josh Bieser delivered a clinching two-run double to extend a 5-2 advantage after Mason Nix singled and Schweiss lined a double to left-center in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Both teams headed into the contest unbeaten against district opponents. Post 150 was in action for the fourth consecutive night, and tallied five runs in two-out situations.

Clean-up batter Jackson Dement drove in both runs for Mineral Area (3-1) on singles in the first and fifth frames. Kooper Kekec also singled twice from the lead-off spot.

Post 416 hurler Brendon Jenkins compiled nine strikeouts in defeat while likewise lacking just one out for a complete game. He was tagged for six earned runs 12 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

An individual matchup between Central High School graduates ultimately favored Schweiss after Jenkins struck him out in the first inning.

Schweiss sparked a go-ahead rally with a two-out single as the game was tied 1-1 in the third. Bieser put Ste. Genevieve ahead with his first double, part of a 2-for-4 effort with three RBI, and Grant Fallert lined an opposite-field single to make it 3-1.

Wittkopf was highly successful against the last five positions in the Post 416 lineup, limiting them to a collective 0-of-11 overall. Colin Whited made excellent contact twice, but those smashes were snared by Wittkopf at the mound and second baseman Clayton Drury on a dive to his right.

Mineral Area wasted three walks and a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning. Wittkopf escaped on a called strikeout after Bieser caught Clayton Chandler attempting to steal third base.

The visitors would narrow the gap to 3-2 when outfielder Kendall Horton singled and scored his second run on a two-out single by Dement.

But the next seven batters were retired in succession. Shortstop Zach Boyer fielded a ground ball and turned a timely double play to keep Post 150 ahead.

Boyer then triggered a productive home half at the plate with a lead-off triple to straight-away center. Schweiss followed with an RBI double to left-center, and Fallert notched his second RBI single at 5-2.

Wittkopf helped his own cause by going 2-for-3, and was greeted with a handshake and embrace from manager Junie Basler after reaching his allotted pitch limit in the seventh.

Both clubs tallied once in the first inning after Kekec and Boyer singled for their respective sides. Mineral Area grabbed a 1-0 edge when Dement singled through the middle.

Wittkopf countered with a tying hit after Fallert reached safely on a two-out error. Fallert was caught stealing moments later by Chandler.

Relievers Carter Klump of Post 150 and Grant Mullins of Post 416 each retired their lone batters faced.

Clayton Redmond singled and was plunked by a pitch in three chances for Mineral Area.

