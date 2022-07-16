Post 150 repeats after HR sparks timely surge

STE. GENEVIEVE – Slade Schweiss spent his high school baseball career competing against many of his current Senior Legion teammates in Ste. Genevieve.

The Central graduate and first baseman has been a welcomed fixture within the lineup, and provided the loudest jolt at Yanks Field on Friday as Post 150 secured a District 13 championship repeat.

Schweiss sparked a four-run rally with a tiebreaking home run while leading off the bottom of the sixth inning, and Ste. Genevieve triumphed 11-7 over resilient Festus Post 253.

Grant Fallert notched two strikeouts over two hitless innings as the winning reliever, fresh off vacation, and Post 150 finished the double-elimination tournament without a loss.

Both clubs were already assured of qualifying for next week’s zone bracket, and could potentially meet in the second round on Wednesday in Ballwin, Mo.

But the proud programs and longtime rivals held nothing back in terms of intensity or strategy in pursuit of a title and bragging rights during their fifth clash this summer.

Ste. Genevieve (20-8) was staked to an early 2-0 lead as Schweiss began his perfect 2-for-2 showing at the plate with an opposite-field RBI triple to right.

Previous batter Zach Boyer reached safely and scampered to second base on a throwing error, and Josh Bieser ripped an RBI single to center against Post 253 hurler Jack Gross later in the first inning.

Quentin Wittkopf returned to the mound on two days of rest for Post 150 after throwing 49 pitches Tuesday in a victory over Rock Memorial.

Festus (13-15) touched him for three runs in the second, highlighted by an RBI double from Nate Moore and go-ahead single by Chase Wilson.

That rally began with a single by Connor McDonald, who tallied six RBI on three hits in an elimination game Thursday night against Mineral Area Post 416. A botched force play enhanced the scoring threat.

Laine Axtetter rifled a solo shot over the right-field wall in the third inning, and Festus moved closer to forcing a hopeful winner-take-all game later in the evening with a 4-2 lead.

Post 253 ultimately called upon five pitchers to buttress a taxed pitching staff, but only after Gross saw the advantage slip away during a rocky fourth inning.

Gross covered the plate on a flip from catcher Dylan Black to tag out incoming runner Aiden Boyer and conclude the third. But a costly mistake occurred one inning later.

Ste. Genevieve infielder Clayton Drury was awarded second base on a balk, then escaped a rundown and cruised uncontested into third when nobody from Post 253 covered the third throw.

Post 150 batted around and scored five times with three walks factoring into the damage. Zach Boyer singled ahead of a free pass to Schweiss that loaded the bases.

Aiden Boyer missed his scheduled turn in the pitching rotation on Wednesday due to a fever, and was slotted third in the order as designated hitter Friday.

He drove a two-run double down the right-field line to switch the lead, and Bieser followed with a two-run single to right-center for a 7-4 margin while going 2-for-4 with three RBI overall.

Festus mounted another bold stretch of resistance, however, to draw even with three runs in the fifth. One-out singles by Gross and Jaxin Patterson preceded a walk to Axtetter.

McDonald capitalized next with a bases-loaded, two-run double to right, and Canyon Stout made it 7-7 by launching a sacrifice fly and saddling Wittkopf with the eventual no-decision.

Fallert allowed just one Festus batter to reach safely from there on a bounced third strike and low throw to first in the sixth. He sealed the victory as Bieser emerged from behind the plate to field a high tapper barehanded and throw out McDonald.

Schweiss, who also walked twice, connected to deep left with plenty of distance to spare as the first man to face Stout in relief, despite initially reacting as if his drive would fall short.

A third error by Patterson at shortstop occurred between subsequent walks in the sixth, and Mason Nix singled off Cody Gibson for a 9-7 lead before pinch-hitter Isaac Viox coaxed a bases-loaded free pass.

Drury singled while reaching base three times in total, and Fallert added an infield hit for Post 150.

Wittkopf allowed seven runs, five earned, on nine hits over five innings, and prevailed in an excellent 10-pitch battle with Black in the second for one of his three strikeouts.

Festus stranded just three runners on base. Gabe King saw action as a pinch runner after dislocating his pinkie during a successful steal on Tuesday.