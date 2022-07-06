 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Post 150 seniors dominate Perryville

  • 0

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Rylan Fallert was the winning pitcher on Tuesday evening as Ste. Genevieve enacted the 10-run rule in Senior Legion baseball action.

Brandon Giesler produced two RBI on a couple of hits, and Post 150 began a stretch of three games in three days with a 13-3 triumph over Perryville Post 133.

Josh Bieser had a team-high three RBI, and Mason Nix drove in a run while going 2-for-3 overall.

Slade Schweiss and Aaron Eftink were each 2-for-4 with an RBI for Ste. Genevieve (16-7) ahead of road contests against the Southeast Tropics on Wednesday and Mineral Area Post 416 on Thursday.

Ste. Genevieve 13, Jackson 4

STE. GENEVIEVE – Post 150 bounced back from a sluggish offensive outing against Rock Memorial last week with a solid 13-4 victory over Jackson Post 158 on Friday.

People are also reading…

Zach Boyer delivered a 3-for-4 effort at the plate, and collected the win on the mound. Four players had multiple hits for Ste. Genevieve.

Aaron Eftink provided a boost to the lineup by finishing a perfect 3-for-3, and Rylan Fallert notched a game-high four RBI.

Mason Nix picked up two RBI, and equaled Fallert at 2-for-4 overall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Post 150 finishes second in tourney

Post 150 finishes second in tourney

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Senior Legion baseball team from Ste. Genevieve Post 150 finished second during the SEMO Classic after going 3-1 in …

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News