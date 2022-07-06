Post 150 seniors dominate Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Rylan Fallert was the winning pitcher on Tuesday evening as Ste. Genevieve enacted the 10-run rule in Senior Legion baseball action.

Brandon Giesler produced two RBI on a couple of hits, and Post 150 began a stretch of three games in three days with a 13-3 triumph over Perryville Post 133.

Josh Bieser had a team-high three RBI, and Mason Nix drove in a run while going 2-for-3 overall.

Slade Schweiss and Aaron Eftink were each 2-for-4 with an RBI for Ste. Genevieve (16-7) ahead of road contests against the Southeast Tropics on Wednesday and Mineral Area Post 416 on Thursday.

Ste. Genevieve 13, Jackson 4

STE. GENEVIEVE – Post 150 bounced back from a sluggish offensive outing against Rock Memorial last week with a solid 13-4 victory over Jackson Post 158 on Friday.

Zach Boyer delivered a 3-for-4 effort at the plate, and collected the win on the mound. Four players had multiple hits for Ste. Genevieve.

Aaron Eftink provided a boost to the lineup by finishing a perfect 3-for-3, and Rylan Fallert notched a game-high four RBI.

Mason Nix picked up two RBI, and equaled Fallert at 2-for-4 overall.