Post 150 seniors seal best record in district

FARMINGTON – Ste. Genevieve will enter the Senior Legion baseball postseason next week in the best possible position following another big performance at the plate.

Post 150 produced double-digit runs for the sixth time in seven games on Thursday evening, more than enough to support the dominant pitching from Aiden Boyer.

Grant Fallert finished 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI while reaching base four straight times for Ste. Genevieve in a 12-1, five-inning rout over Mineral Area Post 416.

Boyer notched four strikeouts amid an abbreviated one-hitter, and Post 150 ended the regular season with a 7-1 record against District 13 opponents.

That success clinched the No. 1 seed for the five-team, double-elimination tournament, which begins on Monday with first-round action on the turf surface at Yanks Field.

Ste. Genevieve (17-8) capitalized on four walks over a span of six batters issued by opposing lefty Nathan Hamski, along with two errors as 12 batters stepped to the plate in a six-run second inning.

Mineral Area (5-4) resumed its far more sporadic summer schedule, and struggled offensively following a nine-day layoff as Aiden Boyer steadily targeted the outside corner and lower portion of the zone.

Zach Boyer greeted Hamski with his first of two doubles in the game, and scored on an RBI single from Aiden Boyer for a quick 1-0 lead.

Hamski, who starred for Central during the high school season, limited the initial damage by picking off his pitching counterpart between first and second, but could not navigate the second frame.

An infield hit by Aaron Eftink loaded the bases ahead of consecutive walks to No. 9 batter Rylan Fallert and Zack Boyer as Mason Nix crossed on a wild pitch in between.

Slade Schweiss delivered a crucial opposite-field double to right that earned two RBI and saw a third runner head home after hesitating around third base on a throw from the outfield.

Aiden Boyer enjoyed a 7-0 cushion before facing his fifth batter overall, and retired seven consecutive heading into the fourth inning.

Kooper Kekec snapped his chance for a no-hitter with a high chopper over the leaping hurler that left no time for charging shortstop Zach Boyer to offer a throw, even with a clean scoop.

Jobe Smith scored the lone Post 416 run on the Kekec single after drawing a walk and inducing a throwing error while advancing on a wild pitch.

But Ste. Genevieve had already tacked on another run at 8-0 when reliever Brendon Jenkins coaxed an RBI ground out from Josh Bieser that brought in Schweiss.

Mineral Area reliever Grant Mullins was summoned to the mound in the fifth, and surrendered a pair of two-run doubles to Zach Boyer and Grant Fallert after Kekec misplayed a ground ball.

Aiden Boyer punctuated his outing with a called strikeout of leadoff man Kendall Horton, who also had the sharpest contact against him with a long fly out in the first inning.

Both shortstops delivered defensive gems as Clayton Redmond of Post 416 and Zach Boyer each fielded slow ground balls and zipped perfect throws across their bodies to retire batters.

Aiden Boyer nearly homered off Hamski in the second. His towering double to right field slammed directly off the wooden fence at Wilson-Rozier Park.