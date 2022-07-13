Post 150 shows increased focus to control rematch

STE. GENEVIEVE – Just one inning of action on Tuesday evening exemplified a much different level of focus by Ste. Genevieve Post 150 in comparison to its previous clash with Rock Memorial Post 283.

Starting pitcher Quentin Wittkopf remained sharp from the outset, and received the initial support of four runs on five hits within a span of seven batters.

Catcher Josh Bieser capped a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with a grand slam in the sixth, and Ste. Genevieve prevailed 12-5 in Senior Legion District 13 action at Yanks Field.

Aiden Boyer singled twice and walked while scoring three runs as top-seeded Post 150 advanced to face Festus Post 253 in the winner’s bracket final on Wednesday.

The identical matchup on the mound pitted Wittkopf against Eric O’Brien, who frustrated Ste. Genevieve hitters throughout a 4-1 victory two weeks ago at Rock Memorial.

Wittkopf was backed by solid defense this time, and allowed just one infield hit with four strikeouts over four scoreless innings. A reduced pitch count preserved his availability for later in the week.

He faced one batter above the minimum. Third baseman Aaron Eftink started a double play to erase a walk in the fourth, and middle infielders Clayton Drury and Zach Boyer handled sharp drives in the first.

Eftink provided a two-run single against O’Brien in the third following back-to-back hits by Aiden Boyer and Bieser. A resulting 7-0 lead was handed over to the bullpen in the fifth.

Rock Memorial countered with a long two-run double by No. 9 batter Riley Daugherty against reliever Carter Klump, just moments after Drury made a sensational diving stop to deny a likely hit.

The Post 150 defense failed to convert two ground balls into outs during the top of the sixth, due to an error and hesitant fielder’s choice. Post 283 capitalized to get within 8-4 as Nick Daugherty walked and O’Brien singled with the bases loaded.

Zach Boyer calmed the rally upon his arrival to the mound with consecutive strikeouts, and yielded an RBI single to Zach Pottgen in the seventh while earning the five-out save.

Bieser delivered the definitive insurance with a scorching laser over the right-center field wall after Pottgen and Jacob Twidwell combined to walk the bases loaded.

Ste. Genevieve previously went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position against O’Brien, but quickly solved the left-hander with ringing contact.

Zach Boyer grounded a leadoff double past third base before advancing on an errant throw. Singles up the middle from ensuing batters Slade Schweiss and Aiden Boyer made it 2-0.

Wittkopf drove in another run on a high chopper that saw Pottgen make a strong throw on a force play. Drury belted a long RBI double to left for a 4-0 cushion.

Truman Ward doubled and scored a run for Rock Memorial, which slipped into an elimination game against either Mineral Area or De Soto on Thursday.