Post 150 suffers clunker as Rock Memorial rises

IMPERIAL, Mo. – A sudden appearance on the field by a neighborhood pooch brought a brief moment of levity to an otherwise irksome baseball game for Ste. Genevieve Post 150.

Eric O’Brien pitched six strong innings, Chase Blumer doubled twice and Rock Memorial Post 283 claimed a 4-1 Senior Legion victory at dusk on Thursday.

Rock Memorial (10-7) notched the lone earned run for either side on two-out doubles by Truman Ward and Blumer for insurance in the sixth inning.

O’Brien compiled eight strikeouts and scattered four hits while dueling against right-hander Quentin Wittkopf, who threw a complete game in defeat.

Ste. Genevieve (14-7) sustained its first regular-season setback to a district opponent this summer with one contest remaining next week against Mineral Area Post 416.

Post 283 capitalized on three unearned runs in the second inning, snuffed out an attempted double steal on a close call in the third, and executed a crucial double play in the seventh.

Truman Ward worked a scoreless final frame to pick up the save, but not without some drama as No. 9 batter Brandon Giesler and Zach Boyer drew back-to-back walks.

Grant Fallert coaxed a 2-0 count after Ward missed an expansive strike zone on 10 of his first 11 pitches, but bounced the next one to Zach Pottgen, who stepped on third base before firing across the diamond.

Aiden Boyer went from potentially batting with the bases full to popping up on the next delivery by Ward to cap a collective 0-for-12 by Ste. Genevieve with runners in scoring position.

Post 150 stranded at least one runner in every inning, and converted just once after putting the leadoff man aboard five separate times.

Blumer was picked off between second and third by Wittkopf, who struck out six and walked one while allowing five hits and retiring seven straight batters spanning the third and fifth innings.

Wittkopf nearly escaped a one-out, bases-loaded quandary in the second after Carson Riehn was caught looking on a wide outside corner that left numerous batters shaking their heads.

Luke Moss sent an ensuing ground ball toward Fallert, but a misplay from the second baseman enabled both Zack Austin and Nick Daugherty to cross the dish unchallenged for a 2-1 lead.

Aiden Kientzy headed home on a wild pitch moments later, and O’Brien protected the two-run cushion by working around immediate danger in the third and fourth innings.

Once trailing Post 150 courtesy runner Rylan Fallert induced an intentional rundown between first and second, Riehn threw home in time to cut down Zach Boyer, who appeared to perhaps beat the tag on his slide.

A high throw could have loaded the bases in the Ste. Genevieve fourth, but Carter Klump was ruled out as Austin bobbled the ball while shuffling his feet to step on first base.

Aiden Boyer doubled with two outs in the sixth while teammates Zach Boyer, Mason Nix and Clayton Drury chipped in one single each for Post 150.

Zach Boyer walked and stole second to begin the game ahead of an error, and Josh Bieser handed Ste. Genevieve a 1-0 lead with an RBI ground out.

Bieser caught Hunter Ward stealing following a single in the sixth.

