Post 150 survives to reach zone final

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Down to its final out and mere inches from a disheartening loss to conclude the Senior Legion baseball season, Ste. Genevieve Post 150 found another creative way to survive.
Keaton Boyer barreled down the first-base line to get a favorable safe call on a tying infield hit and ignite an improbable rally on Saturday.
Just minutes after coughing up a healthy six-run advantage, Ste. Genevieve scored three times with no margin for failure in the seventh inning and seized a 9-7 victory over Cape Girardeau Post 63.
Post 150 defied elimination for a remarkable seventh time this postseason despite missing its usual leadoff hitter, and forced a winner-take-all rematch for the Zone 4 championship on Sunday.
Quentin Wittkopf scored the tying run at 7-7 when Keaton Boyer extended the game on a slow roller, and the inning continued with a sharp single by Austin Burnett.
Aiden Boyer drew a go-ahead, four-pitch walk with the bases loaded as the first man to face reliever Collin Tarry, and Burnett represented an insurance run on an ensuing balk.
Zach Boyer pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh inning for the win after Cape Girardeau shocked Post 150 with seven runs in the sixth.
Ste. Genevieve avenged an opening-round loss to Post 63 on Wednesday by notching a fourth straight triumph in three days.
The action shifted venues to Capaha Park on Saturday with the start time delayed 90 minutes after heavy rain fell at the original location of Whitey Herzog Stadium in Jackson.
Aiden Boyer worked 5 1/3 innings after throwing the final two in an earlier elimination contest against Jackson, and departed with a 6-0 lead after yielding just three hits and striking out two.
His third and fourth walks of the game proved costly, however, as Cape maximized just three hits and cashed in two crucial errors while sending 12 batters to the plate.
Carter Klump ended a brief relief stint with a throwing miscue and bases-loaded walk, and Gunner Crosnoe made it 6-5 on a shallow two-run single with the shortstop and center fielder late to arrive.
Kevin Robinson fell behind in the count 0-2 against Zach Boyer, but ripped a two-run single to give Cape Girardeau an unlikely lead. Robinson finished 2-for-3 overall with a stolen base.
Aiden Boyer stayed in the game despite being struck behind the shoulder by a stinging line by Robinson in the fourth. Bauman picked up the ball and threw to first for the out.
Post 63 starting pitcher Paul Kitchen cruised through the first 10 batters of the game, but Ste. Genevieve (25-8) solved him for three hits in the fourth.
Zach Boyer plugged the left-center alley with a triple for a 2-0 lead after Josh Bieser and Austin Burnett singled. Post 150 rallied for even more production in the fifth.
Keaton Boyer, Burnett and Zach Boyer notched three straight hits, and Wyatt Springkamper increased a 4-0 margin with a two-RBI double after Aiden Boyer lifted a sacrifice fly.
Ste. Genevieve 7, Jackson 4
JACKSON, Mo. – Not even five defensive errors could stop Ste. Genevieve Post 150 from earning a sixth consecutive victory in a postseason elimination game earlier Saturday.
Zach Boyer blasted a three-run homer for the second straight game, highlighting a desperate four-run surge in the top of the seventh inning as Post 150 stunned Jackson 7-4.
Keaton Boyer finished 2-for-3 plus a sacrifice fly while Austin Burnett, Wyatt Springkamper and Drew Bauman also notched two hits apiece for Ste. Genevieve.
Hunter Billick had an RBI single and Mason Lewis followed with a double as Post 158 grabbed a 4-2 lead with three runs in the home half of the fifth.
That rally was fueled by three Ste. Genevieve miscues and a disputed call when a runner was called safe on a fielder’s choice due to a missed tag.
Aiden Boyer singled and scored on a two-out error in the Post 150 sixth, and threw two scoreless frames of relief for the win after starting pitcher Jayden Gegg developed cramps and did not return.
Keaton Boyer and Austin Burnett sparked Ste. Genevieve in the seventh with back-to-back singles, and Zach Boyer connected with power to left-center on the next delivery from Logan Bruns.
Post 150 totaled six hits in the decisive inning with singles by Bauman, Carter Klump and Springkamper producing an insurance run.
Burnett put Ste. Genevieve ahead 2-1 in the fourth after Jackson starter Owen Evans worked around two errors in the previous inning.
Gegg allowed four runs, one earned, on six hits and no walks while striking out two. He also singled and walked in four plate appearances.
Brody Fischer and Billick each went 2-for-3 to pace Jackson (28-8), which jumped ahead 1-0 on a single from Zach Lewis before stranding the bases loaded in the second.