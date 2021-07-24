Post 150 survives to reach zone final

Ste. Genevieve avenged an opening-round loss to Post 63 on Wednesday by notching a fourth straight triumph in three days.

The action shifted venues to Capaha Park on Saturday with the start time delayed 90 minutes after heavy rain fell at the original location of Whitey Herzog Stadium in Jackson.

Aiden Boyer worked 5 1/3 innings after throwing the final two in an earlier elimination contest against Jackson, and departed with a 6-0 lead after yielding just three hits and striking out two.

His third and fourth walks of the game proved costly, however, as Cape maximized just three hits and cashed in two crucial errors while sending 12 batters to the plate.

Carter Klump ended a brief relief stint with a throwing miscue and bases-loaded walk, and Gunner Crosnoe made it 6-5 on a shallow two-run single with the shortstop and center fielder late to arrive.

Kevin Robinson fell behind in the count 0-2 against Zach Boyer, but ripped a two-run single to give Cape Girardeau an unlikely lead. Robinson finished 2-for-3 overall with a stolen base.