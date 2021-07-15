Post 253 pitcher handcuffs Ste. Gen.

STE. GENEVIEVE – Hunter Bassin baffled a previously clicking Ste. Genevieve lineup, and propelled Festus Post 253 into the championship round of the Senior Legion District 13 tournament.
Laine Axtetter drilled a three-run homer and compiled four RBI overall as Festus dominated Post 150 on Wednesday night for a 9-1 triumph.
Post 253 stranded 14 runners, including the bases loaded on three occasions, but inflicted steady damage at the plate while securing a welcomed day off before the 5 p.m. final on Friday.
Bassin, who starred this past spring at Crystal City High School, twirled a dazzling two-hitter with nine strikeouts in a complete game.
His outing began with an immediate challenge, as Ste. Genevieve outfielder Jayden Gegg led off the game with a booming triple to deep center field.
Gegg ultimately crossed the plate on a two-out wild pitch for a 1-0 lead, but Bassin had already begun to show signs of dominance with three straight strikeouts to conclude the initial inning.
Post 150 generated just one more hit when Drew Bauman singled in the second. He was later caught stealing by catcher Cole Myers, who finished 2-for-3 with two RBI offensively.
Bassin yielded two walks and faced just two batters above the minimum as Festus (21-6) shortstop Colby Ott started a double play in the fourth.
Ste. Genevieve (18-7) tapped right-hander Quentin Wittkopf to pitch the pivotal contest in the double-elimination bracket, but he struggled with control at the outset.
Collin Reando sparked Post 253 with his first of two singles, and reached base four times. Two runs were forced home on a subsequent walk and hit batsman with the bases loaded.
Festus extended a 2-1 edge with four tallies in the second. Levi Ebersoldt and Myers notched RBI singles while the Ste. Genevieve defense misplayed two ground balls for errors.
Wittkopf showed resilience in the fourth inning by fanning two batters with three runners aboard, and lasted five innings with nine runs allowed on eight hits. He hit four batters in defeat.
Axtetter drove in a run on a ground out in the second inning, then capped a strong night on an opposite-field homer with Ott and Ebersoldt on base to increase a 6-1 margin.
Dylan Schnitzler, the winning hurler in the previous round on Tuesday, was among four Festus players with multiple hits against Post 150.