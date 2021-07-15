Post 253 pitcher handcuffs Ste. Gen.

Bassin yielded two walks and faced just two batters above the minimum as Festus (21-6) shortstop Colby Ott started a double play in the fourth.

Ste. Genevieve (18-7) tapped right-hander Quentin Wittkopf to pitch the pivotal contest in the double-elimination bracket, but he struggled with control at the outset.

Collin Reando sparked Post 253 with his first of two singles, and reached base four times. Two runs were forced home on a subsequent walk and hit batsman with the bases loaded.

Festus extended a 2-1 edge with four tallies in the second. Levi Ebersoldt and Myers notched RBI singles while the Ste. Genevieve defense misplayed two ground balls for errors.

Wittkopf showed resilience in the fourth inning by fanning two batters with three runners aboard, and lasted five innings with nine runs allowed on eight hits. He hit four batters in defeat.

Axtetter drove in a run on a ground out in the second inning, then capped a strong night on an opposite-field homer with Ott and Ebersoldt on base to increase a 6-1 margin.