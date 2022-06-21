Post 416 bats slumber against De Soto hurler

BONNE TERRE – The Mineral Area Post 416 offense could not shake off the rust against opposing right-hander Eli Epley on Monday evening.

The 2021 Hillsboro High School graduate compiled 11 strikeouts over six innings, and twirled a two-hit shutout as visiting De Soto SMCI rolled 10-0 in Senior Legion baseball action.

De Soto (8-11) scored nine times on just two hits, and 14 men batted in the top of the sixth inning as a tight battle unraveled quickly for the Post 416 bullpen.

Mineral Area competed for the first time in 10 days, and entered the contest trailing Ste. Genevieve by one game in the loss column of the District 13 standings.

Epley consistently pounded the outside corner, and was especially dominant when striking out all three batters of the second, fifth and sixth frames.

Post 416 wasted a solid start from Kendall Horton, who last pitched more than a month ago for Central in a regular-season high school game.

Horton allowed one run on four hits and fanned five while lasting 4 2/3 innings in defeat. He was pulled from a 1-0 game after issuing three walks in the fifth.

Nathan Hamski relieved to obtain a crucial ground out with the bases loaded, but struggled from there as seven consecutive batters reached base to begin the sixth.

Trenton Cookerly enhanced the rally with an RBI single, and leadoff man Jaxon Day extended the De Soto advantage to 5-0 with a two-run single to center field.

Kooper Kekec followed Hamski to the mound, but they combined to surrender five walks and four hit batsmen before the damage subsided.

Cookerly added sacrifice fly to increase a 9-0 margin. Cole Boynton notched two singles while being plunked twice, and Kobe Stacy was on base four times via a single and three walks.

Epley yielded a two-out single to Jackson Dement in the bottom of the fourth, then retired the next seven in a row, capping his stellar performance with a string of six strikeouts.

Xavier Scherffius opened the third for Post 416 with an infield hit, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. But his attempt to run on an errant throw backfired on a strong throw from Stacy in center.

De Soto grabbed a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Cookerly, who tallied three RBI overall, after Michael Schmitt singled and Boynton beat a late throw on an infield hit in the top of the second.

The drive toward shallow center nearly landed for a hit, but Post 416 shortstop Clayton Redmond ranged several steps into the grass for a smooth catch over his shoulder.

Horton stranded Boynton at third base with a key strikeout moments later, and induced a double play that Scherffius fielded and Dement turned in the third inning.

Mineral Area (3-2) began a three-game week that features opponents Rock Memorial and Steeleville (Ill.)

