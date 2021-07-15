Post 416 eliminated by Rock Memorial

STE. GENEVIEVE – Rock Memorial Post 283 scored six times in the second inning, and eliminated Mineral Area post 416 from the Senior Legion District 13 tournament on Thursday.
Hunter Ward produced two hits, winning pitcher Ethan Mollard lasted five innings and Rock Memorial prevailed 9-4 despite being collectively outhit.
Post 283 advanced to face Ste. Genevieve later Thursday after rallying three times during its potential last at-bat for a remarkable 5-4 victory in 11 innings over De Soto on Tuesday.
Mineral Area sent its youngest team member, Zak Meador, to the mound, but a blister ended his outing after issuing three walks and yielding two hits in the second inning.
Rock Memorial brought 11 batters to the plate during the crucial outburst, and Trevor Quick ripped a two-run double after reliever Karter Kekec inherited a bases-loaded quandary with no outs.
Post 416 turned an impressive double play moments earlier, obtaining outs at home and third, but still trailed 6-1 after Josh Herget singled in Quick.
Nolan Reed crushed a solo home run in the fourth for Mineral Area against Mollard, who allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out four.
Jack Moore became the third Post 416 hurler utilized, and worked around runners in the third and fifth frames. But two walks proved costly in the fourth as a Zack Austin single made it 9-2.
Post 416 countered with two tallies in the fifth. Braydon Scherffius capped his 2-for-3 performance with an RBI single that followed two walks and an error.
Reed followed with a fly ball that landed untouched amid miscommunication in shallow right-center field, but was ruled out with the infield fly rule already signaled.
Rock Memorial (17-11) swiped seven bases, including a couple of double steals in the second inning after Meador retired all three batters in the bottom of the first.
Mineral Area grabbed a 1-0 lead on consecutive two-out doubles from twin brothers Cade Scherffius and Braydon Scherffius in their respective Legion baseball farewell.
Grant Mullins, Kendall Horton and Karter Kekec each singled in defeat.
Starting catcher Jobe Smith, who won the tournament opener on Monday, pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth for Mineral Area (5-8).