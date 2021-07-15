Post 416 eliminated by Rock Memorial

Jack Moore became the third Post 416 hurler utilized, and worked around runners in the third and fifth frames. But two walks proved costly in the fourth as a Zack Austin single made it 9-2.

Post 416 countered with two tallies in the fifth. Braydon Scherffius capped his 2-for-3 performance with an RBI single that followed two walks and an error.

Reed followed with a fly ball that landed untouched amid miscommunication in shallow right-center field, but was ruled out with the infield fly rule already signaled.

Rock Memorial (17-11) swiped seven bases, including a couple of double steals in the second inning after Meador retired all three batters in the bottom of the first.

Mineral Area grabbed a 1-0 lead on consecutive two-out doubles from twin brothers Cade Scherffius and Braydon Scherffius in their respective Legion baseball farewell.

Grant Mullins, Kendall Horton and Karter Kekec each singled in defeat.

Starting catcher Jobe Smith, who won the tournament opener on Monday, pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth for Mineral Area (5-8).

