Post 416 hangs on after De Soto strands 13

BONNE TERRE – Karter Kekec found himself in a sticky situation on a slippery pitcher’s mound Thursday evening. Little brother had his back.
Kooper Kekec fielded two crucial ground balls at shortstop during the seventh inning to help the Mineral Area Post 416 Senior Legion baseball team win another tight district game.
Cade Scherffius provided a two-run single in the sixth that ultimately represented the decisive margin as Post 416 edged visiting De Soto SMCI 4-2.
Each team generated just four hits at a North County High School field that needed hours of preparation to be deemed playable following heavy rain earlier in the day.
Mineral Area capitalized on its chances more frequently, while De Soto stranded 13 runners on base and finished 0-for-10 with men in scoring position.
Karter Kekec achieved a three-inning save with five strikeouts, and entered the seventh with a three-run cushion before allowing his lone hit to Nick Krodinger.
Kooper Kekec and second baseman Cade Scherffius turned a huge double play two batters later, and a ground out ended the game after a 1-2 pitch plunked Austin Langston with the bases loaded.
De Soto was afforded 10 walks by a combination of three pitchers. Post 416 starter Clayton Chandler issued five of them, but also tallied four strikeouts over the first three innings.
Nolan Reed threw a scoreless fourth for the relief win. Left fielder Jobe Smith helped out with a nice running catch toward the line that potentially saved two runs.
Chandler escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning as No. 5 batter Grant Kite sent a liner toward Kooper Kekec, who snared it just above the ground and doubled off the lead runner at third base.
Smith walked and advanced on two throwing errors plus a wild pitch in the home half to put Mineral Area in front. His RBI single in the third regained a 2-1 advantage.
De Soto had drawn even on a sacrifice fly from Krodinger, who was 2-for-3 overall, after Levi Fischer walked and moved to second on a balk.
Brycen Kingsland pitched five innings and fanned five while allowing two runs on two hits and four walks in defeat. He retired the opposition 1-2-3 in the second and fifth frames.
Post 416 missed an opportunity to increase its lead in the fourth. Braydon Scherffius hustled out of the box for a double to shallow right-center, but was picked off by Kingsland after breaking for third too soon.
Cade Scherffius came through with two strikes in the sixth, however, after reliever Eli Epley hit both Chandler and Braydon Scherffius ahead of a two-out infield single by Kendall Horton.
Post 416 will complete the regular season next week by hosting doubleheaders against Ste. Genevieve and Rock Memorial.