Post 416 hangs on after De Soto strands 13

De Soto was afforded 10 walks by a combination of three pitchers. Post 416 starter Clayton Chandler issued five of them, but also tallied four strikeouts over the first three innings.

Nolan Reed threw a scoreless fourth for the relief win. Left fielder Jobe Smith helped out with a nice running catch toward the line that potentially saved two runs.

Chandler escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning as No. 5 batter Grant Kite sent a liner toward Kooper Kekec, who snared it just above the ground and doubled off the lead runner at third base.

Smith walked and advanced on two throwing errors plus a wild pitch in the home half to put Mineral Area in front. His RBI single in the third regained a 2-1 advantage.

De Soto had drawn even on a sacrifice fly from Krodinger, who was 2-for-3 overall, after Levi Fischer walked and moved to second on a balk.

Brycen Kingsland pitched five innings and fanned five while allowing two runs on two hits and four walks in defeat. He retired the opposition 1-2-3 in the second and fifth frames.