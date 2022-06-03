Post 416 scores double figures in first two wins

FARMINGTON – Mineral Area Post 416 showed plenty of offensive pop against two district opponents in an impressive opening week of the Senior Legion baseball season.

Strong pitching from recent Central graduates Nathan Hamski and Brendon Jenkins protected a sizable early cushion as Post 416 dominated 10-1 on Thursday evening against Rock Memorial Post 283.

Clayton Redmond and Jenkins connected to right-center field for two-run doubles as seven consecutive batters reached safely during a six-run home half of the first inning.

Kooper Kekec finished 2-for-3 overall, and greeted opposing starter Nick Daugherty with a leadoff triple over the right fielder. He came home as Kendall Horton legged out an infield hit.

Jackson Dement was safe on an error at shortstop after Redmond made it 3-1, and crossed the plate on a wild pitch after Jenkins sent a line drive toward the alley.

Daugherty lasted three innings in defeat, allowing eight runs while striking out five, but also highlighted the Rock Memorial offense at 2-for-3 overall.

Hamski yielded two hits and two walks over three innings as the starter for Post 416. He compiled three of his six strikeouts in the third, and picked off a runner in the second.

Rock Memorial grabbed a brief lead at 1-0 when Eric O’Brien broke from third base on a ground ball and slid safely as an incoming throw from Kekec got past catcher Clayton Chandler.

But the visitors were silenced from there. Jenkins relieved Hamski over the last four frames for the win, notching eight strikeouts and punctuating a combined three-hitter.

Post 283 collectively adopted a passive approach at the plate, and was caught looking at seven third strikes. Jenkins mowed down his last nine batters faced in succession, including a game-ending line out to Kekec at second base.

This year's Mineral Area roster consists of players from North County, Central, Arcadia Valley and Farmington with an expected boost in pitching depth.

But the offense also appears to be on track after posting double-digit runs for the second straight game. Colin Whited contributed two insurance runs after leadoff singles in the third and fifth innings.

Casen Murphy scored a game-high three runs, and was hit by a pitch before Dement grounded an RBI single through the left side for a 7-1 advantage in the second.

Whited headed home on a wild pitch in the third, and tallied his second run on a Kekec ground out in the fifth inning. Clayton Chandler delivered an RBI hit after Murphy singled and stole second base in the sixth.

Jenkins retired 12 of his 14 batters faced. Mineral Area (2-0) will resume action against Festus on Tuesday at North County.

Zach Pottgen singled for Rock Memorial. Riley Daugherty threw three innings of relief, giving up two runs on three hits.

Mineral Area 10, Festus 4

FESTUS, Mo. – Casen Murphy was the winning pitcher in the season opener, and Mineral Area Post 416 scored seven unanswered runs on Wednesday night for a 10-4 triumph over Festus Post 253.

Jackson Dement finished 3-for-3 with a double to pace the offense. Post 416 scored once in each of the first three innings, then answered a four-run rally by the host squad.

Jobe Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, and Clayton Redmond ended 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

