Post 416 takes district opener behind 1-hitter

Three Post 416 errors enabled Nick Krodinger, Brycen Kingsland and Fischer to eventually cross the dish, along with a bases-loaded walk to Eli Epley.

Karter Kekec committed a balk after following his younger brother to the mound, but limited the damage from there with consecutive strikeouts.

Kael Krause pitched a scoreless seventh for the save, and Post 416 preserved the eligibility of its staff for future action in a tournament scheduled to continue through Friday.

Fischer worked around a couple of two-out errors in the opening frame, and was helped in the second when Caleb Coleman made a diving catch in left-center field.

Mineral Area finally broke through against him in the third. Smith helped his own cause with a double to deep left-center, and Cade Scherffius reached safely on a bobbled grounder at third base.

Braydon Scherffius picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice as Smith bolted down the line on a two-hopper and beat the bounced incoming throw for a 1-0 edge.