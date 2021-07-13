Post 416 takes district opener behind 1-hitter

STE. GENEVIEVE – Four pitchers combined on a 1-hitter to help Mineral Area Post 416 stay within the winner’s bracket of the Senior Legion District 13 baseball tournament on Monday.
Starter Jobe Smith set the tone with four scoreless innings, and Post 416 capitalized on a De Soto SMCI defense that committed six errors to prevail 6-3 in the first round.
Nolan Reed ripped a two-run double, Kendall Horton provided a two-RBI single and Mineral Area (5-6) advanced to face top-seeded Festus Post 253 on Tuesday evening.
Twin brothers Cade Scherffius and Braydon Scherffius each scored two runs in the victory, and sparked a three-run rally in the top of the fifth inning with consecutive doubles.
Reed came through with two outs on a drive down the left-field line to chase opposing righthander Levi Fischer, extending a 4-0 lead after Cade Scherffius raced home on a wild pitch.
Smith compiled five strikeouts and issued two walks on limited availability for the win. He then turned a healthy lead over to a committee of relievers.
Kooper Kekec rolled through the bottom of the fifth, but De Soto (13-11) produced three runs without benefit of a hit in the sixth to manifest some late drama.
Three Post 416 errors enabled Nick Krodinger, Brycen Kingsland and Fischer to eventually cross the dish, along with a bases-loaded walk to Eli Epley.
Karter Kekec committed a balk after following his younger brother to the mound, but limited the damage from there with consecutive strikeouts.
Kael Krause pitched a scoreless seventh for the save, and Post 416 preserved the eligibility of its staff for future action in a tournament scheduled to continue through Friday.
Fischer worked around a couple of two-out errors in the opening frame, and was helped in the second when Caleb Coleman made a diving catch in left-center field.
Mineral Area finally broke through against him in the third. Smith helped his own cause with a double to deep left-center, and Cade Scherffius reached safely on a bobbled grounder at third base.
Braydon Scherffius picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice as Smith bolted down the line on a two-hopper and beat the bounced incoming throw for a 1-0 edge.
Horton grounded a single sharply through the middle to make it 3-0. Krause tried to achieve a third run on the play following a high throw past the plate before De Soto recovered in time to tag him out.
Coleman notched the lone De Soto hit with a deep drive that narrowly eluded Krause’s glove in left field for a one-out double in the third inning.
Krause caught the ensuing fly ball, however, and fired a strong and accurate throw for a double play as Braydon Scherffius tagged out the advancing Coleman.
Post 416 pitchers totaled 10 strikeouts for the game.
Epley thrived in his relief role for SMCI, allowing just one of his nine batters faced to reach on an error.
De Soto stranded seven on base, including two when first baseman Grant Mullins caught a foul ball near the first-base dugout to conclude the second inning.