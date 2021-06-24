Post 416 triumphs over district rival Festus 1-0

BONNE TERRE – Cade Scherffius delivered his second consecutive gem on the mound, and stayed within the allotted pitch limit to finish this one on his own.

The right-hander scattered six hits and compiled nine strikeouts over seven innings during a 1-0 shutout on Wednesday, as the Mineral Area Post 416 Senior Legion squad edged Festus Post 253.

The former Central High School standout retired his final eight batters in a row after working around a dangerous jam in the top of the fifth inning.

Clayton Chandler produced the lone RBI with a two-out double in the third while Karter Kekec and Kooper Kekec each finished 2-for-3 to pace Post 416.

Hunter Bassin went the distance on a six-hitter with eight strikeouts in defeat for Post 253, a perennial power in District 13 that won the previous clash between the teams 5-4 last week.

Colby Ott was perfect on four defensive chances at shortstop, including a diving catch behind second base after Chandler reached on an error and Scherffius singled in the first inning.