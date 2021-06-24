Post 416 triumphs over district rival Festus 1-0

BONNE TERRE – Cade Scherffius delivered his second consecutive gem on the mound, and stayed within the allotted pitch limit to finish this one on his own.
The right-hander scattered six hits and compiled nine strikeouts over seven innings during a 1-0 shutout on Wednesday, as the Mineral Area Post 416 Senior Legion squad edged Festus Post 253.
The former Central High School standout retired his final eight batters in a row after working around a dangerous jam in the top of the fifth inning.
Clayton Chandler produced the lone RBI with a two-out double in the third while Karter Kekec and Kooper Kekec each finished 2-for-3 to pace Post 416.
Hunter Bassin went the distance on a six-hitter with eight strikeouts in defeat for Post 253, a perennial power in District 13 that won the previous clash between the teams 5-4 last week.
Colby Ott was perfect on four defensive chances at shortstop, including a diving catch behind second base after Chandler reached on an error and Scherffius singled in the first inning.
Post 416 was errorless in the field behind Scherffius, who threw 6 2/3 no-hit innings before a mandatory pitching change one week earlier against Potosi Post 265.
His most notable help on Wednesday occurred in the fourth when Festus No. 7 batter Laine Axtetter ripped a long two-out double to straight-away center.
Two strong throws by Kendall Horton and shortstop Karter Kekec enabled third baseman Braydon Scherffius to apply the tag in time as Axtetter stretched for a triple.
Post 253 threatened more sternly in the fifth as Cade Scherffius plunked his third batter of the game and leadoff man Collin Reando capped his 2-for-3 game with a double into the left-field corner.
Ott followed with a one-out fly ball to left fielder Kael Krause, whose arm was not challenged by lead runner Cole Waganer at third base.
Scherffius then escaped with a swinging strikeout on a biting slider, and cruised through the last two frames without a ball exiting the infield. A four-hopper to first punctuated the victory.
Chandler caught Dylan Schnitzler stealing following a leadoff hit in the second. Scherffius fanned Levi Ebersoldt and Cole Myers in succession after Reando and Ott singled in the third.
Post 416 capitalized on a two-out walk to Jobe Smith after Myers caught Karter Kekec stealing in the bottom of the third.
Chandler connected for a drive that slammed off the right-center fence, and Smith easily raced across the plate after breaking with the delivery.
Kooper Kekec was stranded along with Grant Mullins following his two-out single in the sixth.
Mineral Area hoped to rally in the fifth after Karter Kekec singled, but a missed call turned a potential 2-1 count against Smith into 1-2.
The 1-1 pitch bounced in front of home plate, caromed off the chest of Myers and bounced upward to contact the bat that was still resting on the shoulder of Smith.
The plate umpire ruled a foul ball and the call was not overturned, leaving the Post 416 coaching staff and players perplexed. Smith and ensuing batter Chandler eventually struck out looking to compound the frustration.
Festus would not generate another base runner, however, as Scherffius remained in control.
Post 416 continued a recent roll after topping Potosi 11-5 on Tuesday.