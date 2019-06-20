POTOSI – A clutch triple by shortstop Noah Jacobsen brought the Potosi Post 265 Senior Legion baseball team even with the reigning Senior Babe Ruth World Series champions on Thursday.
But the Charleston Fighting Squirrels instantly responded in the top of the seventh inning, and danced around more potential trouble to prevail 6-4 in game one of an interleague doubleheader.
Breven Yarbro plugged the left-center gap with a go-ahead, two-run triple after reliever Landon Bone yielded a leadoff hit to Joe Panagos and intentional walk to Landon Tenkhoff.
Potosi threatened one last time as Chase Crosnoe issued consecutive walks to begin the bottom of the seventh, but could not break through following a pitching change.
Both runners advanced as Tanner King struck out Dakota Dowd for the first out. But Keith Jessen lined sharply to shortstop Stephen Willis, who doubled off Andrew Coleman at third to end it.
Second baseman Ajay Sager powered the Squirrels with four RBI, including a massive three-run triple that snapped a 1-1 deadlock in the top of the sixth.
Ty Simily lasted 5 1/3 innings on the mound with two strikeouts and six walks allowed for Potosi despite being used sparingly as a pitcher in high school.
He finished with a no-decision after Post 265 rallied against opposing starter Dawson Crawford in the home half. Jessen reached safely when his one-out bunt was bobbled by the catcher.
Hayden Roney blooped an RBI single into shallow left field to make it 4-2, and Jacobsen burned the Charleston center fielder with a tying triple after Walton coaxed a walk.
Crawford pitched 5 2/3 innings and mowed down his first six batters of the game. He was helped when Post 265 made two blunders along the base paths.
Coleman was picked off by Crawford for the first out in the bottom of the third as Wade Mercille stood at the plate with a 3-0 count.
Simily was tagged out between first and second to conclude the fourth after his ground ball was booted at shortstop, enabling Peyton Nipper to score the tying run.
Crosnoe retired one of his four batters faced, but picked up the win after Zach Francis fouled off a 3-0 offering and eventually flied out to end the sixth.
Potosi produced only three hits in game one. Ryker Walton was 1-for-2 with a single.
Willis finished 2-for-2 plus a walk with two runs scored for Charleston, which grabbed a 1-0 lead when Sager singled home Willis with two outs in the second.
Simily got around a leadoff walk in the first as Cory Emily caught a line drive and turned a double play.
Charleston 8, Potosi 6
Charleston generated its entire scoring output in two-out situations, and held off Potosi Post 265 for an 8-6 victory and the doubleheader sweep.
Jacob Watkins went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, and spotted the visitors a 7-2 advantage with his two-run double that chased opposing hurler Ryker Walton in the sixth inning.
Potosi (4-3) nearly completed a comeback after scoring four times without the benefit of a hit during the home half of the frame.
Cory Emily drew a bases-loaded walk, Ty Simily added an RBI ground out and two men crossed the dish when a throw from second base was mishandled for the Squirrels’ third error of the frame.
Breven Yarbro countered with an RBI double in the seventh, and Carson Aycock notched two strikeouts in a quick seventh to record the five-out save.
Luke Nichols pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits while walking five and striking out five.
Emily paced Potosi by going 2-for-2 from the No. 9 spot in a 10-batter lineup, and Hayden Roney had a single and walk.
Their squad grabbed a 1-0 lead when Landon Bone lifted a sacrifice fly to bring in Keith Jessen, who walked and advanced two bases on an errant pickoff throw.
Charleston (8-6) moved in front 2-1 on consecutive singles by Watkins and Stephen Willis after a botched exchange between the first baseman and covering pitcher sparked a rally.
Three straight singles from Dakota Dowd, Emily and Simily loaded the bases for Post 265 in the fourth, but the threat was minimized to a tying sacrifice fly from Peyton Nipper.
Lane McLevain put the Squirrels ahead for good with an RBI single in the fifth, and Chase Crosnoe followed with a two-run single to punctuate his 3-for-4 performance.
Walton fanned six while surrendering five earned runs on eight hits in defeat. Potosi stranded three runners without tallying in the third, and left nine overall.
