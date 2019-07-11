STE. GENEVIEVE – Brady Boyer finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, and the Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Senior Legion baseball team rolled to its ninth consecutive victory.
Chad Donze compiled 10 strikeouts over six innings to win another strong start, and Post 150 completed its district regular season by topping Bonne Terre 10-1 on Wednesday night.
Chase Koller drilled a two-out, two-run single in the second inning, and Ste. Genevieve added a couple of four-run outbursts in the fourth and sixth.
Boyer sparked the first two scoring rallies with a double in the second and triple in the fourth after being awarded third bases on an obstruction call. He later walked and singled.
Derek Morganthaler continued his steady production from the Ste. Genevieve leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Post 83 middle infielders Nate Roberts and Karter Kekec turned two double plays behind pitcher Cody Hubbard, and center fielder Noah Mesey raced back to catch a deep fly ball in the first inning.
But the Bonne Terre offense was stifled by Donze, who allowed four hits and two walks while carrying a shutout through the fifth inning.
Donze capped each of the first five frames with a strikeout, and notched five in a row during one stretch. He deflected a hard smash from Hubbard that second baseman Grant Staffen alertly fielded.
Shelby Lee paced Post 83 with a 2-for-3 performance, and drove in the lone run with a single after Kekec opened the sixth with a hit and moved to third on an ensuing throwing error.
Ste. Genevieve had already established a 6-0 advantage by then. Logan Gegg singled home Boyer in the fourth, and Koller beat a late tag at the plate on a ground ball to third.
Morganthaler made it 5-0 with a single later in the frame, and Staffen tacked on a sacrifice fly. Post 150 runners stole six bases while another was cut down by catcher Clayton Chandler.
Kekec relieved for Bonne Terre in the sixth, but left with an apparent hand injury while covering home as Keaton Boyer scored on a passed ball.
Brian Selby and Koller walked to begin the inning, and Tyler Blum contributed a sacrifice fly between RBI hits from Morganthaler and Brady Boyer.
Staffen was officially 1-for-1 and reached base three times. Kellen Blum did likewise after drawing two walks and being plunked, and pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts.
Noah Mesey singled for Post 83 in the third, but walked away from second base and was tagged out during a moment of confusion after Kekec walked.
Ste. Genevieve (18-6, 10-2) trails Festus by one game in the loss column for a possible top district seed. Festus and fellow contender Potosi had a crucial doubleheader scheduled Thursday.
Bonne Terre (2-7, 2-7) had built some early-week momentum, first defeating De Soto 4-3 on Monday behind a stellar complete game from Carter Dunn.
Bonne Terre led Rock Memorial 2-0 on Tuesday before a downpour postponed that contest. Lee threw two scoreless frames and lined an RBI single.
