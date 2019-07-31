{{featured_button_text}}
Senior Legion Post 150

The Ste. Genevieve Post 150 baseball team won the Senior Legion Zone 4 championship last Sunday at Yanks Field after downing district champion Festus in the winner-take-all final. Both clubs are part of the four-team state bracket starting Thursday in Sedalia, Mo.

 Submitted Photo

SEDALIA, Mo. – Senior Legion District 13 rivals Ste. Genevieve Post 150 and Festus Post 253 have stood in the path of one another all summer long.

Eight separate clashes over the past two months have been split evenly at four victories each. Festus won the district tournament, only to be topped by Ste. Genevieve for the zone title.

Something has to give this weekend in Sedalia, where Washington and the host squad will also battle with the state prize at stake.

With only four teams in a state bracket scheduled to span three days, a victory in the first round on Thursday would shorten and theoretically strengthen a starting rotation for fewer games.

Post 150 has boldly utilized several arms in key situations. Derek Morganthaler worked his second zone game after Chad Donze and Kellen Blum powered Ste. Genevieve to the championship round, and junior call-up Jayden Gegg allowed one run in five innings to beat Festus 9-5 most recently on Sunday.

Although Injuries have removed at least two former starters from the lineup, Ste. Genevieve has found ways to persevere and find production.

Keaton Boyer has remained strong as the clean-up man behind shortstop Tyler Blum, and Morganthaler has regained his dangerous swing from the lead-off spot.

Logan Gegg was clutch along with Kellen Blum at times in the zone tourney, and catcher Brian Selby is the team workhorse behind the place since fellow catcher Kyle Roth got hurt.

Ste. Genevieve will face Sedalia on Thursday at 5 p.m.

