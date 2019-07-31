SEDALIA, Mo. – Senior Legion District 13 rivals Ste. Genevieve Post 150 and Festus Post 253 have stood in the path of one another all summer long.
Eight separate clashes over the past two months have been split evenly at four victories each. Festus won the district tournament, only to be topped by Ste. Genevieve for the zone title.
Something has to give this weekend in Sedalia, where Washington and the host squad will also battle with the state prize at stake.
With only four teams in a state bracket scheduled to span three days, a victory in the first round on Thursday would shorten and theoretically strengthen a starting rotation for fewer games.
Post 150 has boldly utilized several arms in key situations. Derek Morganthaler worked his second zone game after Chad Donze and Kellen Blum powered Ste. Genevieve to the championship round, and junior call-up Jayden Gegg allowed one run in five innings to beat Festus 9-5 most recently on Sunday.
Although Injuries have removed at least two former starters from the lineup, Ste. Genevieve has found ways to persevere and find production.
Keaton Boyer has remained strong as the clean-up man behind shortstop Tyler Blum, and Morganthaler has regained his dangerous swing from the lead-off spot.
Logan Gegg was clutch along with Kellen Blum at times in the zone tourney, and catcher Brian Selby is the team workhorse behind the place since fellow catcher Kyle Roth got hurt.
Ste. Genevieve will face Sedalia on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.