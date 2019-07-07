{{featured_button_text}}

POTOSI – Jett Bridges refocused after issuing two walks in the seventh inning, and pitched newcomer program Park Hills Post 39 to the Freshman Legion District 13 championship on Sunday.

Park Hills broke through for three runs in the fourth, and topped resilient Bonne Terre Post 83 via a 3-0 shutout in a title contest marked by spotless defense on both sides.

Bridges scattered five hits and four walks, and went the distance by notching six strikeouts while catcher Dylan Holifield caught two runners stealing.

Park Hills was unbeaten in four district games after being down to its final out and trailing De Soto in the first round. The state tournament awaits next in Jackson starting on Wednesday.

Despite being outhit 5-4 by Bonne Terre, Post 39 used various methods to manufacture its scoring output within a solitary rally. It began with a leadoff single from center fielder Brendon Jenkins.

Post 83 pitcher Job Smith sprinted from the mound to make a tremendous sliding catch near the first-base dugout for the first out of the fourth.

Jenkins alertly tagged up and reached second base – a play that was upheld following an appeal – and would be involved in another key running situation moments later.

After moving to third on a wild pitch, Jenkins got his lead foot under the tag from catcher Clayton Chandler on a squeeze bunt RBI by Ty Schweiss.

Michael Vance made it 2-0 with a productive ground out after No. 9 batter Jacob Coale was hit by a pitch, and Slade Schweiss put himself in a rundown between first and second as Coale crossed the plate.

Smith lasted 5 1/3 innings and struck out four while yielding only four hits in defeat. He walked five and emerged unscathed with two runners aboard in the opening and third frames.

Chandler fanned both of his opposing hitters in relief, but Post 83 could not capitalize in the seventh as Bridges struck out Landon Murphy and retired Kooper Kekec on a final ground ball to Vance at shortstop.

Isaac Easter went 2-for-3 to pace the Post 83 offense, and made multiple solid stops and strong throws at third base. A scorched line out to Jenkins was all that prevented a perfect day at the plate.

Chandler doubled with two outs in the sixth after lining sharply to Bridges in the fourth. Smith also had a single, but was caught stealing despite appearing to beat the tag in the top of the third.

Bonne Terre threatened when Jackson Dement and Easter stroked two-out singles in the second inning, but Bridges fielded a bunt and threw out Murphy with the bases loaded.

Post 83 overcame daunting odds to appear in the final, ousting two Festus squads and Ste. Genevieve in elimination rounds.

Ty Schweiss singled for Post 39, and was the lone player on either roster to reach base three times.

