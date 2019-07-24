STE. GENEVIEVE – The pitching prowess of Chad Donze has proven reliable throughout the summer for the Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Senior Legion baseball program.
But his bat provided the crucial jolt on Wednesday evening, sparking a three-run scoring rally to help propel Post 150 through the first round of the Zone 4 tournament.
Donze drilled a solo home run down the left-field line at Yanks Field during the fourth inning after Ste. Genevieve had already stranded five men on base.
Derek Morganthaler added a two-run double later in the frame while going 2-for-3 with four RBI, and pitched four scoreless frames to highlight an 11-0 shutout over Perryville Post 133.
Ste. Genevieve (21-8) produced five more tallies in the fifth, including a two-run single by Morganthaler, and advanced to face archrival Festus Post 253 in the late game on Thursday.
Festus avenged a loss to Post 150 with back-to-back triumphs on Sunday to capture the District 13 title, and leads that season series 3-2 ahead of their sixth meeting.
Jayden Gegg was inserted into the Ste. Genevieve lineup with outfielder Brady Boyer still injured, and delivered a perfect 3-for-3 effort with two RBI from the No. 9 spot.
Donze ended up 2-for-3 plus a walk, and catcher Brian Selby added a double and single while courtesy runner Bryce Palmer touched the dish twice.
Perryville hurler Colby Hager used an excellent catch in the left-center gap by Blake Bollinger to skate around two defensive errors in the first inning.
Ste. Genevieve then left three aboard on a fly out to right in the second, but eventually broke through when Donze took Hager deep.
Keaton Boyer singled and was driven home by Selby in the fifth. Hager was lifted after issuing his third walk of the frame, and Grant Staffen capped the rally with an RBI single for an 8-0 lead.
Morganthaler squashed a Perryville threat in the first after leadoff man Parker Miller singled. The lefty picked off trailing runner Jacob Barks before Jerome Simpson lined sharply to Donze in right.
Selby caught a man stealing in the third, and Morganthaler capped his outing with his third and fourth strikeouts after Simpson and Bollinger singled in the fourth inning.
Chase Koller threw a scoreless fifth in relief, getting a double play started by shortstop Tyler Blum, and Staffen worked a flawless sixth with two strikeouts.
Jayden Gegg made it 10-0 with a two-run single through the middle after Logan Gegg and pinch-hitter Hunter Lorrance singled in the sixth. Staffen drew a bases-loaded walk to batters later.
Hager yielded eight runs on eight hits while fanning two over 4 1/3 innings for Post 133, which was outhit 13-4 overall. Kade Lindgren singled on an 0-2 offering in the second.
