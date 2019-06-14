IMPERIAL, Mo. – Shelby Lee singled home Nate Roberts in in the top of the eighth inning, and the Bonne Terre Post 83 Senior Legion baseball team claimed a 6-5 victory over Rock Memorial Post 283 on Thursday night.
Cody Hubbard battled for a complete game on the mound with five strikeouts and six hits allowed. He worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh and one-out error in the eighth.
Bonne Terre overcame two separate deficits, and scored twice in the seventh after trailing 5-3 as Noah Mesey and Clayton Chandler drove in runs.
Devin Seastrand finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Lee added two singles for Post 83.
The game was scoreless until Rock Memorial pushed three runs across during the bottom of the third, getting back-to-back RBI doubles from Sean Lewis and Truman Ward.
Brayden Pogue singled as Bonne Terre drew to within in the fourth, and doubles by Seastrand and Lee helped square the contest in the top of the fifth.
Lewis regained the lead for Post 283 moments later with a solo home run, but Bonne Terre instead picked up its first win against a district opponent this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.