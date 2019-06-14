{{featured_button_text}}
Bonne Terre Legion

Shelby Lee, pictured during an earlier home game, had the go-ahead single for Bonne Terre Post 83 in an extra-inning victory over Rock Memorial on Thursday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Shelby Lee singled home Nate Roberts in in the top of the eighth inning, and the Bonne Terre Post 83 Senior Legion baseball team claimed a 6-5 victory over Rock Memorial Post 283 on Thursday night.

Cody Hubbard battled for a complete game on the mound with five strikeouts and six hits allowed. He worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh and one-out error in the eighth.

Bonne Terre overcame two separate deficits, and scored twice in the seventh after trailing 5-3 as Noah Mesey and Clayton Chandler drove in runs.

Devin Seastrand finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Lee added two singles for Post 83.

The game was scoreless until Rock Memorial pushed three runs across during the bottom of the third, getting back-to-back RBI doubles from Sean Lewis and Truman Ward.

Brayden Pogue singled as Bonne Terre drew to within in the fourth, and doubles by Seastrand and Lee helped square the contest in the top of the fifth.

Lewis regained the lead for Post 283 moments later with a solo home run, but Bonne Terre instead picked up its first win against a district opponent this summer.

