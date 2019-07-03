STE. GENEVIEVE – Kellen Blum threw more than 100 pitches on Tuesday night, then used his first and only plate appearance to give Ste. Genevieve an uplifting conclusion at home.
The Valle Catholic graduate lined an RBI single to the opposite field in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Post 150 rallied for a 5-4 triumph over Festus Post 253.
Brian Selby, Keaton Boyer and Tyler Blum collected two hits apiece, and Ste. Genevieve erased one-run deficits in both the sixth and seventh frames to eventually prevail.
Kellen Blum yielded four runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, and departed with the contest tied 3-3 after Jacob Bridges singled and Jordan Duncan walked.
Festus regained the lead when clean-up batter Jake Leitner bounced into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and dived safely into first ahead of the return throw.
Chad Donze prevented further damage while working around a two-out walk in the top of the eighth, and collected two strikeouts in the relief win.
Ste. Genevieve (12-6, 7-2) put its leadoff batter on base in five separate innings, and avenged a 1-0 road loss to standout hurler Michael Brewer from last month.
Post 150 placed men at the corners on back-to-back singles by Tyler Blum and Keaton Boyer in the seventh, and drew even when Festus turned its second double play to match the pair executed by its opponents.
Logan Gegg sparked the decisive push against Duncan with a leadoff double past a diving center fielder in the eighth, and raced home as Kellen Blum came through two batters later.
Selby opened the scoring with a clutch two-run single off Post 253 starter Christian Hancock as Bryce Palmer and Brady Boyer crossed the dish in the second inning.
Festus answered with an RBI single by Eddie Martin in the third, but continued to trail until the sixth. That stanza began with a scorched liner back to the mound that Blum managed to snare.
Charlie Pratt highlighted his 2-for-4 performance with a double, and advanced to third base when ensuing batter Colby Ott singled through the left side.
A throwing error from catcher Kyle Roth enabled Pratt to score the tying run, and Levi Ebersoldt put Festus in front 3-2 with an RBI single to right.
Shortstop Tyler Blum alertly allowed a pop fly to land moments later – creating confusion for Festus – then threw out the batter before Ebersoldt was tagged out going to second for an unusual double play.
Gegg reached on an error to lead off the Ste. Genevieve half of the sixth, and scored on a ground ball from Derek Morganthaler after Selby guided a single into shallow right field.
Brady Boyer and Roth were each on base three times in the victory. The teams combined for 13 walks.
Post 150 has three district games remaining against Bonne Terre, Rock Memorial and Perryville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.