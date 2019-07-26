STE. GENEVIEVE – Kellen Blum had two tough acts to follow, and never flinched while pitching with a substantial reward hanging in the balance on Friday evening.
Blum pitched a crafty and somewhat grueling four-hitter that guaranteed Ste. Genevieve Post 150 a berth in the upcoming Senior Legion state tournament.
Ste. Genevieve delivered a 6-0 victory over Jackson Post 158 to reach the championship round of the Zone 4 bracket on its home turf at Yanks Field.
Jayden Gegg continued his breakout postseason since joining a senior level outfield depleted by injury, hitting a huge three-run homer off Tyler Martin in the second inning.
Keaton Boyer ignited that initial rally with a double while finishing 2-for-3 overall, and subsequent two-out singles from Chad Donze and Brian Selby brought Gegg to the dish.
The score remained 4-0 until Post 150 strung together four consecutive hits in the bottom of the sixth. Blum helped his own cause with an RBI triple that scooted past the right fielder.
He collected two strikeouts and walked four while securing the third straight shutout by Ste. Genevieve in as many nights, despite being tested in the latter innings.
Jackson produced multiple runners in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames. Shortstop Tyler Blum fielded a chopper up the middle to turn a pivotal double play in the fifth.
Blum walked two men to load the bases following an error, but retired Hunter Bielek on an unassisted putout by Boyer at first base to conclude the game.
Ste. Genevieve advanced to face one of three possible opponents Sunday at noon. Festus, Ballwin and Jackson will battle for one available state bid during elimination games on Saturday.
Logan Gegg ripped an RBI single to drive in Blum with the last run of the night. Donze, who got the win against Festus on Thursday, followed with his second single.
Derek Morganthaler threw four innings on Wednesday in an 11-0 blitzing of Perryville, and kept his pitch count low enough to be available if needed on Sunday.
