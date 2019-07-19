STE. GENEVIEVE – Kellen Blum delivered the most emphatic swing on Thursday night as Ste. Genevieve Post 150 set up a marquee clash in the Senior Legion District 13 tournament.
Derek Morganthaler threw a complete game four-hitter with four strikeouts, Blum achieved three parts of a cycle and Post 150 notched an 11-1 victory in six innings over Rock Memorial Post 283.
Chad Donze drove in three runs, and Ste. Genevieve (19-6) won its 11th consecutive game to reach the winner’s bracket final against rival Festus Post 253 on Saturday afternoon.
Blum drilled a booming solo home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the fifth off reliever Eric Streicher, and Post 150 added three tallies in the sixth to end it early.
Morganthaler navigated a sketchy opening frame by allowing just an unearned run, and proceeded to silence a Rock Memorial lineup that topped Potosi 10-8 earlier on Thursday.
Post 283 jumped ahead 1-0 on a bases-loaded walk to Cooper Thomas following a dropped throw on a fielder’s choice. Blum made a running catch in center field to limit the damage.
Morganthaler retired the first two batters in each of the next five innings, and was helped by a superb twisting catch by first baseman Keaton Boyer near the line in the fifth.
Ste. Genevieve capitalized on a leadoff by opposing starter Truman Ward in the second. Kellen Blum and Logan Gegg followed with singles, and Donze made it 2-1 with a sacrifice fly.
The offense continued to click with five hits and four insurance runs in the third inning. Morganthaler commenced that outburst with a leadoff double to right-center.
Tyler Blum notched the first of his three RBI with a single to left, and Boyer pushed him to third base with his own double to the right-center alley.
Rock Memorial attempted to cut down Tyler Blum at home on a bouncer to third, but a wide throw enabled him to slide safely across the dish for a 4-1 lead.
Donze punctuated the inning with a big two-run single, and Brian Selby’s ensuing hit ensured that Post 150 would bat around the order.
RBI triples from Kellen Blum and Tyler Blum followed a single by Zach Boyer in his first plate appearance, and Gegg collected his second RBI on a game-ending sacrifice fly.
Kellen Blum went 3-for-4 overall, and equaled both Tyler Blum and Donze with three RBI. Selby added a second single in the fifth for Post 150.
Tony Saggio finished 2-for-3 with a double while Thomas doubled and Ricky Wallace singled for Rock Memorial. Ward allowed six runs on seven hits over three innings.
Festus defeated De Soto 4-1 late Thursday as heavy rain pushed their contest back two days from its originally scheduled first pitch.
Ste. Genevieve and Festus split two meetings in the regular season.
